Sparkling Water Market 2021 Size Share Upcoming Trends Segmentation, Opportunities and Forecast To 2027

Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are PepsiCo, Nestlé, A.G. Barr, The Coca-Cola Company., CG Roxane, LLC, Tempo Beverage Ltd, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Dr Pepper/Seven Up, Inc, Ferrarelle, SANPELLEGRINO, Reignwood Investments UK Ltd, LaCroix Beverages, Inc. GEROLSTEINER BRUNNEN GMBH & CO. KG , Mountain Valley Spring Water among other domestic and global players.

Sparkling water market is expected to grow at a rate of 7.30% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Increasing awareness regarding healthy lifestyle and changing consumer preferences are the major factors driving the growth of sparkling water market in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Sparkling water is an alternative for the carbonated drinks which is much healthier when consumed in a decent quantity. Sparkling water is dissolved in solids such as potassium, sodium & magnesium. Its health benefits and great taste is the vital reason for the popularity of sparkling water.

Increasing cases of obesity especially among children is the major reason for inclination of sparkling water market, increased health conscious population & changing lifestyles of people are the major factors driving the growth of sparkling water market. Recent development of sparkling water market is due to the introduction of new flavours in the market which is likely to create new opportunities for sparkling water market in the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

The restraints for sparkling water market will be the low pricing of the other carbonated drinks as sparkling water will not be very cost effective when compared to the other drinks available in the market which will further challenge the growth of sparkling water market in the forecast period.

By Product (Purified Water, Mineral Water, Spring Water, Sparkling Water),

Category (Plain, Flavoured),

Packaging Type (Bottles, Cans, Others),

Distribution Channel (Store Based, Non Store Based),

Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027.

Sparkling water market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to sparkling water market.

