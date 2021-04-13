Retail Point of Sale Market Competitive Landscape Forecasts to 2028: Global Industry Growth, Share, Size, Trends

Global Retail Point of Sale Market size is expected to reach USD 43.79 Billion at a steady CAGR of 13.8% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Changing customer preference for cashless transactions at retail stores, convenience of paper-less billing, and reduced need for manual effort are some key factors driving growth of the global retail point of sale system market currently.

Initially, the report focuses on the global Retail Point of Sale market definition, market overview, product scope, description, characterization, and specification. The overall information offered by the report is based on thorough research on the latest market trends, development plans, growth patterns, and regulatory policies. Alongside offering an in-depth analysis of the recent events that took place in the Retail Point of Sale industry, such as technological upgradation and new product launches, the report lays stress on the consequences of these events on the market. The market intelligence report talks about the market size, share, value, and production cost analysis over the forecast period 2020-2027. In addition, downstream demand analysis, upstream raw materials, consumption volume, and the market share of all the segments and sub-segments have also been discussed at length in the latest report.

The study dives deep into the profiles of top market players and their key financials. This comprehensive report is not only for business analysts and any existing and new entrant can use it when designing their business strategies.

Key players in the market include Hewlett-Packard Inc., Micros Systems Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., NEC Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Epicor Software Corporation, Ingenico Group, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, VeriFone Systems Inc., and Toshiba Tec Corporation.

Emergen Research has segmented the global retail point of sale market on the basis of component, product, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Hardware Software Services

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Mobile POS Terminals Fixed POS Terminals

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Specialty Stores Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Grocery Stores Gas Stations Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany K. France Italy Spain Sweden BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the expected growth rate of the Retail Point of Sale market for the forecast period 2020 – 2027? What is the market size likely to be during the estimated period?

What are the key driving forces shaping the future of the industry across different countries?

Who are the prominent market players dominating the Retail Point of Sale market? How have they managed to maintain a competitive edge over their competitors?

What are the major trends and opportunities responsible for the progress of the Retail Point of Sale market during the estimated period?

What are the major obstacles hindering the progress of the market worldwide?

