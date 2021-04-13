Rare Earth Elements Market 2021| Key Players, Future Projection, Comprehensive Study, Solutions, Services and Forecasts to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

A group of seventeen elements occurring together in the periodic table is termed as rare earth elements. The group consists of yttrium, sc and ium, lanthanum, cerium, gadolinium, and other elements. Rare earth elements are found together in rare earth elements deposits, but their concentration and distribution vary from each other. The reason behind calling these elements “rare” is that they are not found commonly in commercially feasible concentrations. Rare earth elements are classified into two groups, namely, light rare earth elements and heavy rare earth elements. The Japanese, often refer to these rare earth elements as “seeds of technology” as they exhibit multiple properties.

Download PDF Sample Copy at:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005871/

MARKET DYNAMICS

The dependency of green technology on rare earth elements and the focus of the companies on research and development is a significant factor driving the growth of the rare earth elements market. Extensive application of rare earth elements in electric & hybrid cars, and in the manufacture of batteries also stimulates the growth of the market. However, inconsistent supply and illegal mining are factors restraining the fruitful growth of the rare earth elements market. The incrementing application of sc and ium in aerospace industries is anticipated to bolster the growth of rare earth elements market in the years to come.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Rare Earth elements Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemical and material industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the rare earth elements market with detailed market segmentation by elements, application and geography. The global rare earth elements market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading rare earth elements players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global rare earth elements market is segmented on the basis of elements, application and geography. On the basis of elements the market classify into cerium, neodymium, lanthanum, terbium, yttrium, sc and ium and others. The market on the basis of application is broken into catalysts, ceramics, phosphors, glass & polishing, metallurgy, magnets and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The rare earth elements market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the rare earth elements market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the rare earth elements market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the rare earth elements market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from rare earth elements market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for rare earth elements in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the rare earth elements market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the rare earth elements market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Alkane Resources Ltd.

Arafura Resources Limited

Avalon Rare Metals Inc.

China Rare Earth Holdings Limited

Great Western Minerals Group Ltd.

Greenl and Minerals Ltd.

Lynas Corporation Ltd.

Molycorp Inc.

Quest Rare Minerals Ltd.

Rare Element Resources Ltd.

Browse More Details on Report at:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00005871/

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one top industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Manufacturing and Construction, Technology, Chemicals and Materials.

We offer our clients multiple ways to customize research as per their specific needs and budget.

Contact us:

The Insight Partners

Phone: + 1-646-491-9876

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com