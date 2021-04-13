Rapid Infuser Market Analysis, Size and Growth forecast period 2020-2027
Rapid Infuser Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Rapid Infuser market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Rapid Infuser market.
Global Rapid infuser Market is valued approximately at USD 789.37 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of more than 3.5% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Rapid infusers are a procedure that involves providing of rapid fluid during surgeries. It is used in case of emergency for safe an effective treatment. The rise of population suffering from asthma due to air pollutants, respiratory infections and COPDs due to smoking and coming in contact with dust, will be accelerating factor for the growth of market. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 51.4 million surgical procedures were performed in the U.S. alone in 2010. The need to deliver the fluid in short span of time in most convenient and effective way will also be major factor for the growth of the market. However, hospitals are adopting rapid infusers at very low rate which could acta as a restraint for the market.
The regional analysis of global 5G in Automotive and Smart Transportation market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing strict healthcare regulations, and improvements to patient care are key factors positively influencing the market. Europe is the second largest region to grow in the rapid infusers market due to advancement in healthcare infrastructure.
Major market player included in this report are:
410 Medical, Inc.,
Belmont Instrument Corporation,
LLC,
3M
GE Healthcare Inc.
Stryker Corporation
ZOLL Medical Corporation
Smith’s Group plc
Teleflex Incorporated
Becton, Dickinson and Company
Soma Technology Inc.
Smisson-Cartledge Biomedical
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product Type:
Trolley Mounted Devices
Handheld Devices
Accessories
By Usability:
Single Use
Reusable
By End User:
Hospitals
ASCs
Specialty Clinics
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Rapid Infuser Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
