Plating On Plastics Market 2021 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2027

Factors comprising wear resistance, appearance, and costs are expected to powering plating on plastics requirement for local fittings applications. Increasing requirement for high performance options for metal with lightweight composites in automotive, electronics, and domestic fittings sector might power product requirement.

What Plating On Plastics Market Report Will Provide?

The study involved four major activities in estimating the current size for the Plating On Plastics market. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information on the market and its different subsegments. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size.

Plating on plastics explains application of metal layering on plastics by employing the electroplating tech. Plastic materials are layers with metals, such as nickel, chrome, and copper, so as to impart features such as hardness and abrasion & corrosion resistance to the base material. Plated plastic elements are majorly used in the automotive sector due to their features such as hard and tough surfaces, light weight, and luster finish.

Global plating on plastics market is divided by base material, plating type, and application. Major plating type sections are nickel, chrome, and others. Major base material segments are PC, ABS, PEI, ABS/PC, nylon, PBT, PET, and others. Major application sections are electrical & electronics, building & construction, automotive, and others.

Plating On Plastics Key Players

The major players included in the global plating on plastics market forecast are,

Atotech

Bolta Werke GmbH

Cybershield Inc.

DowDuPont Inc.

Galva Decoparts Pvt. Ltd.

Sharretts Plating Company Inc.

Grauer & Weil.

Rising User Preference For Production Of Light Weight Automotive And Fuel Efficiency To Power Plating On Plastics Market Size

Rising user preference for production of light weight automotive and fuel efficiency employing plastic elements in exterior & interior elements, grills, and parts together with offering decorative appearance might power plating on plastics market size. Worldwide automotive sales crossed more than 88 million units at a development rate of more than 4.5% during the coming period. Push to lower automotive vehicular weight in an effort to lower fuel usage by complying present industry rules will power product requirement.

Factors comprising wear resistance, appearance, and costs are expected to powering plating on plastics requirement for local fittings applications. Increasing requirement for high performance options for metal with lightweight composites in automotive, electronics, and domestic fittings sector might power product requirement. Plating n plastics technology has provided a viable method for makers to launch metallic surface advantages without compromising structural benefits of lightweight composites comprising plastics.

Key Market Segments:

By Plating Type: Nickel, Chrome, Others

By Base Material: PEI, PET, PBT, PC, ABS, ABS/PC, Nylon, Others

By Application: Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Construction & Building, Others

Market by Regional Analysis

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

Europe Is Predicted To Have A Dominant Share Of The Global Plating On Plastics Market In Terms Of Volume In The Years To Come

Europe is predicted to have a dominant share of the global plating on plastics market in terms of volume in the years to come. Outstanding distribution network of the automotive sector in the area is predicted to power the market in the area in the years to come. The European plating on plastics market is powered by different regional and international players such as Ferrari and BMW. The North American plating on plastics market is developed. The market in the area is predicted to develop at a slow rate during the coming period. North America is predicted to provide growth opportunities during the forecast period to the plating on plastics market. Asia Pacific is a quickly developing market for plating on plastics. Jump of automotive production activities toward emerging nations, such as India and China, is powering the Asia Pacific plating on plastics market. In addition to this, increase in the usage of plating on plastics in infrastructure and construction industries for coatings on decorative materials and electric wires in buildings power the building & construction section of the market in the area.

