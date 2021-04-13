Onychomycosis Drug Market 2027-Industry Size, Share, New Trends, Outlook, Growth Drivers, Statistics Data And Forecast Till 2027| Abbott, Pfizer, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

A New Business Research Report released by DBMR with title Global Onychomycosis Drug Market Study Forecast till 2027. This Report presents detailed competitive analysis including the market share, size, growth, trends, demand, revenue, cost structure, segment and future scope 2027. This study categorizes the global Health and Safety Products breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and applications, also analyzes the market drivers, opportunities and challenges. This Global Onychomycosis Drug market report brings data for the estimated year 2020 and forecasted till 2027 in terms of both, value (US$ MN) and volume (MT). The report also consists of forecast factors, macroeconomic factors, and a market outlook of the Onychomycosis Drug market. The study is conducted by applying both top-down and bottom-up approaches and further iterative methods used to validate and size market estimation and trends of the Global Onychomycosis Drug market. Onychomycosis Drug Market Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Brief Overview on Onychomycosis Drug:

Onychomycosis, also known as tinea unguium, it is a type of fungal infection of the nails. The main sign and symptoms include changes in the appearance of nails such as white or yellow nail discoloration, separation of the nail from the nail bed and thickened nails. Toenails or fingernails may be affected, but it is more common for toenails. Rarely, the condition causes pain or a slightly foul odour.

According to the article published in the Elsevier B.V., it is estimated that the total population of onychomycosis is upto from 2%-50% and accounted for 30% of superficial mycotic infections and 50% of all nail disorders worldwide. It is mainly prevalent in geriatric population. These growing incidences of onychomycosis worldwide and vulnerable aging population are the factors that fueled the market growth

Associated side effects of the drugs are expected to impede the market growth

Abbott

Pfizer Inc

Novartis AG

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc

Bausch Health

Sciton, Inc

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc

BlueWillow Biologics

NovaBiotics Ltd

Mycovia Pharmaceuticals

Merz Pharma

Polichem S.A

LEO Pharma A/S

Almirall, S.A

Hallux, Inc

…..

The Segments and Sub-Section of Onychomycosis Drug Market are shown below:

By Disease Types

Proximal Subungual

Distal Subungual

Candidal

White Superficial

Total Dystrophic

By Drugs

Griseofulvin

Ketoconazole

Ciclopirox

Terbinafine

Others

By Treatment

Medication

Topical Therapy

Debridement

By Route of Administration

Oral

Topical

Others

By Distribution Channel

Direct

Online Pharmacy

Retailers

Others

By End-Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Onychomycosis Drug Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weightage.

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Onychomycosis Drug market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Onychomycosis Drug Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Onychomycosis Drug

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Onychomycosis Drug Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2010-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Onychomycosis Drug market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

