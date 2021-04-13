North America Cell Therapy Instruments Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Consumables,Equipment,Single-Use Equipment,Cell Processing Equipment,Other Equipment,Systems and Software); By Cell Type (Human Cells,Differentiated Cells,Stem Cells,Animal Cells.); By End User (Research InstitutesLife Science Research Companies,Other End Users)and Geography

According to The Insight Partners market research study of “North America Cell Therapy Instruments Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Product, Cell Type, Process, and End User,” The North America cell therapy instruments market was valued at US$ 5,546.84 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 14,806.33 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period. The report highlights trends prevailing in the North America cell therapy instruments market and the factors driving market along with those that act as hindrances.

Based on product, the North America cell therapy instruments market is further segmented into consumables, equipment, systems and software. The consumables segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Cell therapy involves the administration of somatic cell preparations by injecting or grafting into the patient’s body for the treatment of diseases or traumatic damages. Several instruments are utilized to carry out cell therapy to cure diabetes, neurological disorders, related injuries, some types of cancer, bones, and joints, and genetic disorders.

The increasing research and development in cell therapy have led to unique therapeutic products in cell therapy instruments to improve the immune system and efficiently treat genetic disorders. Various market players provide several consumables such as reagents kits and enzymes, and many companies offer devices, equipment, and software to conduct a wide range of cell therapy processes.

The use of equipment is essential for producing cell therapies such as NSC, PSC, MSC, T cells, and HSC. These cell therapy products are derived from animals or human cells and thus require safe conditions from contamination. Therefore, the instruments used for cell therapies help in preventing contamination and allows scaling up the transplantation.

Asia Pacific cell therapy instruments market is expected to grow due to factors such as the rise in cell therapy transplantation’s, increasing numbers of research and development activities, and rising investments for building cell and gene therapy manufacturing plants. However, the high cost and low success rate of cell-based research are expected to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Lonza, Becton, Dickinson and Company, and General Electric Company are among the leading companies operating in the North America cell therapy instruments market.

North America Cell Therapy Instruments Market

By Product

Consumables

Equipment Single-Use Equipment Cell Processing Equipment Other Equipment

Systems and Software

By Cell Type

Human Cells Differentiated Cells Stem Cells

Animal Cells

By Process

Cell Processing

Process Monitoring and Quality Control

Cell Preservation, Distribution, and Handling

By End User

Research Institutes

Life Science Research Companies

Other End Users

By Geography

US

Canada

Mexico

List of Companies

STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

Miltenyi Biotec

General Electric Company

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

MERCK KGaA

