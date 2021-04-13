Natural Sweeteners Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2028

The global Natural Sweeteners Market size is expected to reach USD 2.93 Billion in 2020 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady revenue growth can be attributed to increasing shift towards natural sweeteners due to potential health risks associated with artificial sweeteners and long-term use. Artificial sweeteners, though marked as a zero-calorie food additive, are known to worsen the metabolic syndrome, and are found to potentiate the effects of type 2 diabetes.

Initially, the report focuses on the global Natural Sweeteners market definition, market overview, product scope, description, characterization, and specification. The overall information offered by the report is based on thorough research on the latest market trends, development plans, growth patterns, and regulatory policies. Alongside offering an in-depth analysis of the recent events that took place in the Natural Sweeteners industry, such as technological upgradation and new product launches, the report lays stress on the consequences of these events on the market. The market intelligence report talks about the market size, share, value, and production cost analysis over the forecast period 2020-2027. In addition, downstream demand analysis, upstream raw materials, consumption volume, and the market share of all the segments and sub-segments have also been discussed at length in the latest report.

The study dives deep into the profiles of top market players and their key financials. This comprehensive report is not only for business analysts and any existing and new entrant can use it when designing their business strategies.

Key players in the market include DuPont, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Tate & Lyle PLC, Ingredion Incorporated, Cargill, Inc., Roquette Frères, Foodchem International Corporation, Evolva Holding SA, Purecircle, and Madhava, Ltd.

Emergen Research has segmented the global natural sweeteners market on the basis of application, type, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Food & Beverages (Confectionery Products, Fruit Juices, Dairy Products, Bakery Products, Carbonated Drinks) Personal Care Pharmaceuticals Others



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Sorbitol Erythritol Stevia Xylitol Sweet proteins Mannitol Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany K. France Italy Spain Sweden BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the expected growth rate of the Natural Sweeteners market for the forecast period 2020 – 2027? What is the market size likely to be during the estimated period?

What are the key driving forces shaping the future of the industry across different countries?

Who are the prominent market players dominating the Natural Sweeteners market? How have they managed to maintain a competitive edge over their competitors?

What are the major trends and opportunities responsible for the progress of the Natural Sweeteners market during the estimated period?

What are the major obstacles hindering the progress of the market worldwide?

