Natural Colorants Market Size | Global Industry Research on Growth, Trends and Opportunity 2021-2027

The Detailed Market intelligence report on the Natural Colorants Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Natural Colorants Market place for the forecast 2019– 2025.

Scope of The Report:

Users, all over the world, are highly worried about the long-term impacts of synthetic colors on health, resulting in food manufacturers to add natural ingredients at the time of product making.

What Natural Colorants Market Report Will Provide?

The study involved four major activities in estimating the current size for the Natural Colorants market. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information on the market and its different subsegments. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size

Natural colorants are colorants or dyes made from invertebrates, plants, or minerals. The bulk of natural dyes are vegetable dyes from berries, plant sourcesroots, leaves, bark, and wood along with other biological sources such as lichens and fungi.

The automotive sector highly depends on plastics to lower the general weight of the vehicle by creating different exterior as well as interior automotive parts. To color these plastic elements, makers use colorants such as dyes and pigments. The application on plastics for colorants elevates the lifespan and improves the plastic components’ appearance. The packaging sector is undergoing an elevating requirement from their end-users for colorful packaging plastics such as the food sector since colorful packaging materials attract users and creates income. The growing demand for packaged food and increasing usages of soft drinks will further power the requirement for colorants.

By sources, the global natural colorant market is divided into animal sources, plant sources, and other. By type the global natural colorant market is divided into pigment, dyes, color concentrates, and masterbatches. By application the global natural colorant market is divided into meat, pastry, medical, dairy products, and other.

Natural Colorants Companies

The major players included in the global natural colorants market forecast are,

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Chr. Hansen Holding

DuPont

Sensient Technologies Corporation.

Key Market Segments:

By sources: Animal Sources, Plant Sources, Other

By type: Pigment, Dyes, Color concentrates, Masterbatches

By Application: Meat, Pastry, Medical, Dairy Products, Other

Major Factor Powering The Development Of The Market Is The Rise In User Awareness

Awareness about the adverse and hazardous effects of artificial and synthetic food ingredients is rising amongst users. The long-term usage of these colorants and ingredients might even lead to different kinds of allergies, cancer, gastrointestinal problems, acidity, and fatal diseases. These adverse effects related to synthetic products will power the requirement for natural colorants. Hence, a major factor powering the development of the market is the rise in user awareness related to the harmful effects of artificial colorants.

Natural colorants are widely being employed in beverages and packaged foods products due to increasing consumer inclination towards usage of natural products. Clean label is a user-powered movement that needs food makers to offer a clear definition of the major food additives and ingredients added in the packaged foods. This will motivate makers to shift towards providing goods with organic ingredients and natural colorants and prevent the employment of synthetic and artificial ingredients. Hence, the high user requirement for clean label ingredients is seen as one of the major emerging trends in the global market for natural colorants.

Users ask for clean labels on goods to know exactly what they east and at what amounts which is expected to power the requirement for clean label ingredient powering the growth of natural colorants market. Users, all over the world, are highly worried about the long-term impacts of synthetic colors on health, resulting in food manufacturers to add natural ingredients at the time of product making.

Market by Regional Analysis

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

Asia Pacific To See Max Development for The Global Natural Colorant Market

The rise in requirement for processed food in this quickest-developing area has powered the natural colorant market. The requirement for natural colors differs all over the region, with higher penetration level in Japan and Australia, while there is noteworthy potential in China and Southeast Asia for shift from synthetic colors. The booster for natural food colorants is recycling of waste oil, the occurrence of food safety scandals, and animal feed oils that were colored synthetically and traded in Taiwan as healthier vegetable oils, high-levels of lead in packet noodles in India, and toxic toothpaste created in China and imported all over the world.

