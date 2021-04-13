Middle East & Africa Pipette Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Air Displacement Pipettes,Positive Displacement Pipettes); By Category (Manual,Electronic.); By Application (Pharmaceutical LaboratoriesBiotech Laboratories,Food and Beverage,Forensics Laboratories,Others)and Geography

According to The Insight Partners market research study of ‘Middle East & Africa PipetteForecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Analysisbytype, category, channel, volume, and application’the Middle East & Africa pipette market is expected to reach US$ 69.85 million in 2027 from US$ 58.47 in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 2.4% from 2020-2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the Middle East & Africapipette market and the factors driving market along with those that act as hindrances.

Based on the category, the Middle East & Africa thepipette market, is segmented into manual pipette, and electronic pipette. The manualpipette segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, whereas the electronic pipette segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. The advantages of manual pipettes include that these pipettes offer easy and comfortable pipetting options. Manual pipettes are ideal for simple and repetitive tasks with a dispensing range of up to 5mL. These pipettes are widely used for performing various liquid handling tasks in research laboratories, pharmaceutical labs, healthcare and industrial laboratories, university and academic research institutes for education and training purposes and others. However, electronic pipette, is expected to have the highest CAGR. One of the prominent benefits of electronic pipettes over manual pipettes is the increase in productivity within the laboratory. The digital display and motor operation helps the scientists and researchers to dispense the volume securely, accurately and reproducibly. Furthermore, there is also reduction in human error with the use of electronic pipettes. An electronic pipette requires lesser hand movement and efforts to carry out the same liquid handling tasks as a manual pipette improving experience for the scientists and maintaining precision.

Request For Sample Reports @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00015146/

Company Profiles

Sartorius AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Corning Incorporated

Hamilton Medical

Eppendorf AG

HirschmannLaborgeräte GmbH & Co. KG

Brand Gmbh Co Kg

Nichiryo CO., LTD

The growth of the market is attributed to some key driving factors such as development in pharmaceutical industry and an upsurge in development of biotechnology industry. However, the high cost of electronic pipettes is expected to obstruct the growth of the market to a certain extent during the forecast years.

Eppendorf AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Hamilton Medicalare among the leading companies operating in the Middle East &Africa pipette market.

Channel- Based Market Insights

Based on channel, the pipette market is segmented into single channel and multi-channel (8-channel, 12-channel, and others). The multi-channel segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, also the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Volume- Based Market Insights

Based on volume, the pipette market is segmented into adjustable volume and fixed volume. The adjustable volume segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, also the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Application- Based Market Insights

Based on application, the pipette market is segmented into pharmaceutical laboratories, biotech laboratories, food and beverage, forensic laboratories, and others. The pharmaceutical laboratories segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, also the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Strategic Insights

Increased Number of Foreign Investors

Product launches and approvals are commonly adopted strategies by companies to expand their footprint worldwide and meet the growing demand. The players operating in the pipette market adopt the expansion, collaboration, and product launch strategies to enlarge customer base across the world. These strategies allow the players to maintain their brand name globally. For instance, Recently a partnership was established between Tabuk and Pfizer in Saudi Arabia, where Pfizer granted Tabuk the ability to carry out manufacturing under a commercial license, in return of Tabuk granting Pfizer the rights to 12 products in Saudi Arabia. Also, Pfizer recently opened a new manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia, indicating the opportunity present for foreign firms, and their willingness to invest into the area.

You Can Buy This Report from Here@ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00015146/

MIDDLE EAST & AFRICAPIPETTE MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Air Displacement Pipettes

Positive Displacement Pipettes

By Category

Manual

Electronic

By Channel

Multi-Channel 8-Channel 12-Channel Others

Single Channel

By Volume

Adjustable Volume

Fixed Volume

By Application

Pharmaceutical Laboratories

Biotech Laboratories

Food and Beverage

Forensics Laboratories

Others

By Country

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE



About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com