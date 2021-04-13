Marine Scrubber Market | An Emerging Hint of Opportunity | Key Players – Alfa Laval, Damen Shipyards Group N.V., Hamon Research-Cottrell, Inc, CR Ocean Engineering, VDL AEC Maritime B.V, Langh Tech Oy Ab

Marine Scrubber Market Outlook – 2027

Marine scrubber acts as a sulfur reduction technology. The system is installed in boilers to minimize harmful emission. These scrubbers are sustainable systems that are adopted across the global marine scrubber system market. Marine scrubbers can be beneficial for vessels, such as ships, cruises, and containers, as they are installed in the exhaust system of containers and marine engines. They facilitate the temperature of sulfur emission into the open environment. Sulphur emission is treated in the marine scrubber, which uses either freshwater or seawater to carry out the treatment process. After the treatment non-toxic emissions will be released into the air. Furthermore, this wastage is discharged into permissible areas in the sea or land wastage facilities.

Market scope and structure analysis:

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2020–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2021–2027 Forecast unit Value (USD) Segments covered Technology, Fuel, and Application Regions covered North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and rest of LATAM), and the Middle East and Africa Companies covered Kwangsung Co., Ltd, Alfa Laval, Damen Shipyards Group N.V., Hamon Research-Cottrell, Inc, CR Ocean Engineering, VDL AEC Maritime B.V, Langh Tech Oy Ab, Ecospray Technologies, DuPont, and Yara

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

Governments across the globe are launching unprecedented economic stimulus packages to mitigate economic fallout and prevent debt default, bankruptcy, and job losses.

The output has reduced heavily across a variety of industries and many have been closed completely as these businesses are non-essential.

The economic impact is expected to bring further negative pressures on firms and necessary budgetary pressures for investment and growth as well as cost-cutting.

The COVID-19 has created hindrance in the movement of cargo. This has raised concern on port and warehouse accumulation.

Top impacting factors: Market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis

Rise in demand for sustainable methods to control sulfur emission from ships and governments’ stringent regulations to address pollution are expected to spur the demand for marine scrubber market over the forecast period. Moreover, revamping of marine scrubber is costlier than installing a new scrubber system, which is anticipated to hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, innovation of a system that can adapt to diverse alkaline nature of water is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market over the forecast period.

The marine scrubber market trends are as follows:

Rise in demand for sustainable methods to control the sulfur emission from ships

Pollution has increased at a very significant rate in the past few years across the globe, resulting in a tremendous effect on the environment. Increased levels of pollution have created a huge demand for methods to control as well. Therefore, increase in awareness among manufacturers and users about environmental changes created a demand for systems where they can protect the environment or minimize the effect. These factors are expected to propel the growth of the marine scrubber market in the coming years.

Government’s stringent regulations to address pollution

Governments have made strict norms for pollution across the globe. Manufacturers are innovating new advanced techniques to tackle these problems and to come up with better solutions, which are estimated to boost the marine scrubber market over the forecast period.

Key segments covered:

Segments Sub-segments Technology Wet Technology

Dry Technology Fuel MDO

MGO

LNG

Hybrid Application Commercial

Offshore

Recreational

Navy

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the marine scrubber market along with current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with a detailed analysis of the marine scrubber market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the marine scrubber market scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

