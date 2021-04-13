IR Spectroscopy Market Revenue, Size, Share, Industry Analysis Report By Product, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020-2028

The global IR spectroscopy market size reached USD 1.05 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.9%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing demand for IR spectroscopy in diverse industries such as chemicals, biological research, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, consumer electronics, food & beverages, and others is a key factor expected to continue to drive growth of the global IR spectroscopy market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing investments in research and development in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries is expected to further propel market growth going ahead.

Initially, the report focuses on the global IR Spectroscopy market definition, market overview, product scope, description, characterization, and specification. The overall information offered by the report is based on thorough research on the latest market trends, development plans, growth patterns, and regulatory policies. Alongside offering an in-depth analysis of the recent events that took place in the IR Spectroscopy industry, such as technological upgradation and new product launches, the report lays stress on the consequences of these events on the market. The market intelligence report talks about the market size, share, value, and production cost analysis over the forecast period 2020-2027. In addition, downstream demand analysis, upstream raw materials, consumption volume, and the market share of all the segments and sub-segments have also been discussed at length in the latest report.

Key players in the market include Horiba, Ltd., TeraView Limited, Bayspec Inc., Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Bruker Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Carl Zeiss Spectroscopy GmbH, Avantes BV, PerkinElmer, Inc., and Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global IR spectroscopy market on the basis of type, technology, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Micro Spectroscopes Hyphenated Spectroscopes Portable Spectroscopes Benchtop Spectroscopes

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Near-Infrared Mid-Infrared Far-Infrared

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Chemicals Biological Research Healthcare & pharmaceuticals Consumer Electronics Environmental Food & Beverages Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany K. France Italy Spain Sweden BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the expected growth rate of the IR Spectroscopy market for the forecast period 2020 – 2027? What is the market size likely to be during the estimated period?

What are the key driving forces shaping the future of the industry across different countries?

Who are the prominent market players dominating the IR Spectroscopy market? How have they managed to maintain a competitive edge over their competitors?

What are the major trends and opportunities responsible for the progress of the IR Spectroscopy market during the estimated period?

What are the major obstacles hindering the progress of the market worldwide?

