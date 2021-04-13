Image Recognition Market Outlook, Industry Demand and Supply, Key Prospects, Pricing Strategies, Forecast and Top Manufacturers Analysis Report

The global Image Recognition Market size is expected to reach USD 80.29 Billion at a steady CAGR of 15.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing usage of smartphones globally and rising adoption of Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) are key factors driving growth of the global image recognition market.

Initially, the report focuses on the global Image Recognition market definition, market overview, product scope, description, characterization, and specification. The overall information offered by the report is based on thorough research on the latest market trends, development plans, growth patterns, and regulatory policies. Alongside offering an in-depth analysis of the recent events that took place in the Image Recognition industry, such as technological upgradation and new product launches, the report lays stress on the consequences of these events on the market. The market intelligence report talks about the market size, share, value, and production cost analysis over the forecast period 2020-2027. In addition, downstream demand analysis, upstream raw materials, consumption volume, and the market share of all the segments and sub-segments have also been discussed at length in the latest report.

Key players in the market include IBM Corporation, Qualcomm, Honeywell, Toshiba, Microsoft, Huawei, Oracle, NEC Corporation, Catchoom, and Slyce.

Emergen Research has segmented the global image recognition market on the basis of component, application, deployment mode, technique, industry vertical, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Hardware Software Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Security and Surveillance Scanning and Imaging Augmented Reality Image Search Marketing and Advertising

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) On-premises Cloud

Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Object Recognition QR/ Barcode Recognition Pattern Recognition Facial Recognition Optical Character Recognition

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Media & Entertainment Healthcare Retail & E-commerce BFSI IT & Telecom Automobile & Transportation Government Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany K. France Italy Spain Sweden BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the expected growth rate of the Image Recognition market for the forecast period 2020 – 2027? What is the market size likely to be during the estimated period?

What are the key driving forces shaping the future of the industry across different countries?

Who are the prominent market players dominating the Image Recognition market? How have they managed to maintain a competitive edge over their competitors?

What are the major trends and opportunities responsible for the progress of the Image Recognition market during the estimated period?

What are the major obstacles hindering the progress of the market worldwide?

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Image Recognition Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Continued….