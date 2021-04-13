Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection Market Projected to reach US$ 1,354.02 million by 2027 with Arkray Inc., BTNX Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Aytu BioScience, Inc. (Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc), Teco Diagnostics, Atlas Medical

The home diagnostics for urinary tract infection market was valued at US$ 847.85 million in 2019 and is expected reach US$ 1,354.02 million by 2027; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027.

The urinary tract infection (UTI) is more common among women than in men. The UTI is easy to cure; however, the untreated UTI may lead to a severe health condition. Therefore, there are various diagnostics kits available in the market for UTI. Several diagnostics kits are sold over the counter. The UTI diagnostics works similar to the pregnancy kits; they have a strip, which is held in urine stream for a few seconds or dipping into a sample in a clean cup. The rising number of UTI cases is increasing the demand for the home diagnostics kits. Additionally, the awareness regarding kits is likely to influence market growth in the emerging regions.

Top players Global Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection Market

i-Health, Inc (AZO)

Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche Holding AG)

Acon Laboratories, Inc.

BD

Arkray Inc.

BTNX Inc

Abbott Laboratories

Aytu BioScience, Inc. (Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc)

Teco Diagnostics

Atlas Medical

Global Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection Market – By Form Type

Dipsticks

Cup

Dipslide

Cassette

Others

Global Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection Market – By Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacies & Drug Store

Online Pharmacies

Supermarket/Hypermarket

The Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection Market report offers comprehensive insights into growth drivers and challenges, market share of prominent segments, major developments in software and hardware, recent offerings of key players, and the competitive landscape. An in-depth and granular analysis of market dynamics and technological advances helps in identifying imminent investment pockets and lucrative avenues in various regions.

