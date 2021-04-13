HDPE Pipes Market 2025 Industry Developments, Solutions, Investments, Opportunities & Challenges

As per the report, the global HDPE pipes market generated $17.90 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $26.51 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5% from 2018 to 2025.

Increased use of HDPE in irrigation systems in the agricultural industry and rise in urbanization propel the growth of the market. However, fluctuating prices of raw materials, and crude oil would hinder the market growth. On the other hand, innovations and technological advancements in HDPE pipes would create new opportunities for the market players in near future.

Download The Free Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5053

PE 100 segment to garner the highest revenue, PE 63 segment to grow the fastest by 2025:

The PE 100 segment contributed more than three-fourth share of the total market revenue in 2017, owing to its increasing usage in the Asia-Pacific region for transporting potable water, chemicals, slurries, wastewater, and hazardous wastes. This segment is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. However, the PE 63 segment would register the fastest CAGR of 5.9% from 2018 to 2025 owing to their growing demand in medium pressure piping and drinking water applications. The PE 80 segment would grow at a steady growth rate during the forecast period.

Sewage and drainage segment to maintain its lead through 2025:

Sewage and drainage segment occupied nearly half of the total market share in 2017, owing to the characteristics of HDPE pipes such as high flexibility, excellent chemical resistance, and remarkable impact resistance. This segment is expected to maintain its lead position by 2025. However, water supply application segment would register the highest CAGR of 7% from 2018 to 2025, owing to rise in global population and surge in adoption of HDPE pipes in water supply infrastructure due to their light weight and non-corrosive characteristics. The report also discusses several applications such as oil & gas, agriculture, and others.

Asia-Pacific region to generate highest revenue by 2025:

Asia-Pacific contributed nearly half of the total market share in 2017, owing to the growing preference for HDPE pipes in the agricultural and industrial sectors. This region would maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, North America would register the fastest CAGR of 7% from 2018 to 2025, owing to heavy inflow of investments in the polyethylene industry.

Leading market players:

The key market players analyzed in the research include JM Eagle Inc., Lane Enterprises, Inc., WL Plastics, Uponor, Prinsco, Inc., Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V., Poly Plastic Group, Radius System, United Poly Systems, and Blue Diamond Industries, LLC. These players have adopted various strategies including new product launches, expansions, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and others to gain a lead position in the industry.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5053

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter