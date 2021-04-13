Global Stainless Steel Forgings Market Research Report By Market Insight Solutions

The demand for stainless steel forgings is primarily driven by global manufacturing expansion. Stainless steel’s resistance to chemical, physical, and electrical wear and tear is a major factor driving the market’s growth.

Stainless steel’s high recyclability is driving demand for stainless steel forgings. The market is benefiting from the increasing application of these products in industrial and aviation applications. Aluminum and plastic composite forgings are expected to pose a significant threat to the market’s growth over the forecast period. The construction industry is booming in emerging economies as a result of increased government spending on infrastructure, which is expected to boost demand for these products. The industry’s growth is expected to be impacted by fluctuating raw material prices such as nickel and iron ore.

Request a free sample at https://marketinsightsolutions.com/report/forgings-industry/

Globally, the energy sector has been expanding rapidly due to rising domestic and industrial demand. Demand for forgings is expected to grow in this sector as a result of their operational advantages during the installation of wind or tidal energy plants. Demand for stainless steel forgings in the energy sector is expected to increase as the number of grid installations increases in developing countries.

The industry is expected to be constrained by the availability of substitute materials such as aluminum. The growing preference for non-ferrous forged products due to their lightweight, high conductivity, non-magnetic properties, and corrosion resistance is expected to restrain market growth. The market is segmented into three major product categories: cold/hot forged parts, castings, and sintered parts. Cold/hot forged components accounted for the largest volume share of XX percent in 2019. Cold forged products help conserve materials by achieving precise shapes, which results in lower machining costs.

The growing demand for stainless steel casting has necessitated the expansion of manufacturers’ production capacities. For instance, in April 2015, HUA XING MFY CO., LTD partnered with Da Ding Industry Co., Ltd to open a new investment casting plant in ZhongShan City, allowing the company to increase its capacity for stainless steel casting and establish a specialized production line for casting parts for the shipbuilding industry.

Contact Details:

Email: sales@marketinsightsolutions.com

Address: 125 W Missouri Avenue Midland, Texas, 79701