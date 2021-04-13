Global Socks Market Research Report By Market Insight Solutions

Globally, the increasing importance placed on formal attire by white-collar professionals is expected to play a critical role in expanding the utility of socks. As a result, market growth is expected to accelerate in the coming years.

Additionally, rising adult spending on health and fitness is expected to increase demand for various shoe accessories such as sports socks and ankle socks for use during workouts at gymnasiums and health clubs. Various health care professionals have increased their spending on research papers on maintaining a healthy foot in recent years, in response to the increasing prevalence of foot disorders associated with diabetic patients. As a result, several companies, including Dr. Oxyn and Podolite, have developed customized diabetic socks to help patients avoid foot ulcers, which are a common source of infection, or possible amputation. Increased corporate office penetration in emerging economies such as China, Bangladesh, India, and Mexico as a result of supportive policies to promote domestic investment is expected to continue to be a positive factor for the industry.

Additionally, the growing smartphone penetration in these countries has compelled socks manufacturers to offer discounted product variants in addition to various value-added services such as cash-on-delivery. Additionally, this is anticipated to drive the global socks market during the forecast period. The ease with which these products can be integrated into any apparel is expected to continue to be a positive factor for the industry.

In 2019, hypermarkets and supermarkets accounted for XX percent of global revenue. Consumers prefer to shop at hypermarkets and supermarkets because they can find a variety of products from a variety of suppliers in a single purchasing window. Additionally, these channels enable consumers to sell their products at a discount, which encourages customers to shop at hypermarkets and supermarkets rather than other retailers.

