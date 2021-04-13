Global Ski Equipment & Gear Market Research Report By Market Insight Solutions

The market is being driven by an increase in participation in outdoor sports such as skiing, as well as favorable government initiatives in countries such as India, China, and Japan to encourage population participation in skiing. The expanding tourism industry may also encourage customers to participate in snow sports such as skiing. International tourist arrivals increased from 1.24 billion in 2016 to 1.33 billion in 2017. Additionally, the number of snow sports participants has increased as a result of increased awareness of various types of skiing, including Alpine skiing, ski touring, and cross-country skiing.

The global ski equipment and gear market is expected to grow in demand due to the sport’s commercialization and the smooth and safe experience provided by various types of ski equipment and gear. Increased awareness about the proper use of helmets and other ski equipment and gear as a result of growing concerns about skiing-related injuries is expected to drive market growth in the coming years.

Request a sample report at https://marketinsightsolutions.com/report/ski-equipment-gear-market/

Snow sports infrastructure, including skiing, is expanding globally, owing to growing customer preference for snow-related activities and tourism activities. These positive trends in snow sports infrastructure development are expected to boost the market for ski equipment and gear products in the near future. This increase is attributed to increased acceptance of advanced and innovative designs for various types of ski clothing, including jackets, ski suits, ski pants, and a moisture-wicking base layer.

In 2020, supermarkets/hypermarkets generated the most revenue. The widespread availability of ski equipment and gear products in supermarkets/hypermarkets enables customers to choose from a diverse selection. These factors are expected to boost this distribution channel’s growth in the near future.

The online segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate of growth due to the introduction of numerous e-commerce portals that offer value-added services such as cashback. Companies such as decathlon.in, snowinn.com, and skis.com are launching new online services that will deliver products directly to customers’ homes.

Contact Details:

Email: sales@marketinsightsolutions.com

Address: 125 W Missouri Avenue Midland, Texas, 79701