Global Nano Ram Market Research Report By Market Insight Solutions

NRAM, or nano random-access memory, is a type of nonvolatile random-access memory based on the mechanical positioning of carbon nanotubes on a chip-like substrate. This technology exploited a well-known property of carbon nanotubes (CNTs) in a non-woven fabric matrix: crossed nanotubes can be close or slightly separated from one another. Each NRAM cell is composed of an interconnected network of carbon nanotubes sandwiched between two electrodes. The carbon nanotube fabric is sandwiched between two metal electrodes defined and imprinted using photolithography to form the NRAM cell. NanoRAM, or NRAM, is a type of computer memory developed by the company Nantero.

A small voltage greater than the read voltage is applied between the top and bottom electrodes to switch the NRAM between states. If the NRAM is in the 0 state, applying voltage causes an electrostatic attraction between adjacent CNTs, resulting in a SET operation. After the applied voltage is removed, the carbon nanotubes remain in a 1 or low resistance state due to physical adhesion (Van der Waals force) with an activation energy (Ea) of about 5eV. When the NRAM cell is in the 1 state, applying a voltage greater than the read voltage generates sufficiently energetic CNT phonon excitations to separate the CNT junctions. This is the RESET operation driven by phonons. Due to their high mechanical stiffness (Young’s Modulus 1 TPa) and activation energy (Ea) exceeding 5 eV, the carbon nanotubes remain in the OFF or high resistance state. Figure 2 depicts the two states of a single pair of carbon nanotubes used in the switch operation. Due to the high activation energy (> 5eV) required for state switching, the NRAM switch is resistant to external interference such as radiation and operating temperature, which can erase or flip conventional memories such as DRAM.