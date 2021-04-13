Global Jewelry Market Research Report By Market Insight Solutions

Increased disposable income and manufacturers’ innovative jewelry designs are expected to drive demand for jewelry over the forecast period.

The jewelry industry’s large client base enables manufacturers to serve a large market while still earning a profit. Customers are attracted to new designs and emerging fashion trends. Manufacturers are capitalizing on this daily shift in fashion to create new products and designs that will entice customers. Additionally, changing lifestyles and the perception of jewelry as a status symbol are expected to drive this market’s growth. Additionally, men’s growing acceptance of jewelry is a factor driving the market’s growth. Cufflinks, plain gold chains, tie bars, cartography necklaces, and signet rings are just a few of the products popular with men.

Bridal jewelry is a growing trend in the market. In countries such as India, a wedding is viewed as a large event with numerous rituals and functions. Increased spending on wedding functions is expected to boost market growth. Women are focusing their attention on the latest necklace, hairpin, and bangle trends. Customization of such products is a significant factor that is likely to drive market growth.

Gold chains and necklaces are no longer reserved for weddings and formal occasions. Men and women alike make fashion statements with rings, plain gold chains, and anklets. Earrings and bracelets are also given as gifts on a variety of occasions and events, such as birthdays and anniversaries. This consumption pattern is expected to boost market growth.

Manufacturers are also concentrating their efforts on product innovation, capitalizing on the growing demand for cross-cultural jewelry designs. Due to their popularity, designs inspired by Brazilian tribal women and Greek or Roman culture are steadily penetrating the market. Additionally, increased awareness about the authenticity of the metals and gemstones used in jewelry pieces is a factor driving the market’s growth.

Not only are manufacturers adhering to authenticity standards, but they are also educating consumers through their advertising campaigns. Additionally, the market is expected to grow significantly through the online channel, as major key players are focusing their efforts on using their websites to announce product launches, sales, and other pertinent information. However, e-commerce fraud and a lack of awareness about jewelry hallmarks are expected to restrain market growth.

