Global Industrial Hemp Market Research Report By Market Insight Solutions

The market is being propelled forward by rising demand for hemp oil and fibers in the automotive, construction, food and beverage, personal care, and textile industries, particularly in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific. Demand for oil paints, varnishes, printing inks, gasoline, solvents, chainsaw lubricants, putty, and coatings is expected to continue to grow. Additionally, the market is expected to grow as investment in the production of hemp-based products increases.

Low prices for hemp as a crop encourage farmers to diversify their crop options, resulting in an increase in producer numbers. In Canada, the national acreage of industrial hemp has increased by approximately 22% annually. Furthermore, the retail value of these products sold in the United States increased significantly in 2019. The major market players place a premium on crop utilization in order to increase their market share. Growing consumer awareness of the oil’s dietary benefits, combined with increasing demand from the cosmetics and personal care industries, is expected to drive market growth. Over the forecast period, the introduction of favorable regulation pertaining to the cultivation and use of hemp-based products in the United States is expected to drive the market.

Industrial hemp is a highly regulated crop worldwide, and growers, processors, distributors, and users of these products must obtain licenses from various countries and state authorities. Due to regulatory liberalization, countries are now producing and consuming a significant amount of this product, which is expected to fuel the industrial hemp market’s growth over the next eight years. Hemp seeds and oilcake are used as an alternative source of protein in the food and beverage industry. Crude seed oil is used in soaps, lotions, shampoos, bath gels, and cosmetics. Industrial hemp demand is expected to increase in the textile, construction, food, personal care, and animal care industries in the coming years.

