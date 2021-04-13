Global Industrial Fasteners Market Research Report By Market Insight Solutions

Increased production of custom fasteners, combined with increased product penetration of plastic variants in the automotive industry, is expected to drive growth during the forecast period. Manufacturing trends toward innovative products such as specialty, miniature, and hybrid fasteners in response to changing consumer demand are expected to support growth. Additionally, market participants are pursuing mergers and acquisitions in order to expand their manufacturing capacity, product variety, and geographic reach, thereby bolstering their positions. The United States engages in substantial import and export activity on the international market. China, Taiwan, Japan, Germany, Canada, South Korea, Mexico, France, and India are the country’s import partners. The country is also a significant producer of the product, with ATF Inc.; Illinois Tool Works, Inc.; and Acument Global Technologies among the players.

Plastic fasteners are made from a variety of raw materials, including polycarbonate, polyurethane, polyvinyl chloride, polyacrylamide, polystyrene, and polyethylene. Due to their excellent insulation, heat resistance, and flame retardancy, polycarbonate-based products are used in the electrical industry.

Internal threaded fasteners demand is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4 percent over the forecast period, owing to their increasing use in construction, industrial machinery, railways, automobile, and motorcycle manufacturing. The market is expected to benefit from design innovations that improve performance and vibration resistance.

Stainless steel is the most frequently used material for internal threaded fasteners. Other materials such as brass, alloy steel, and aluminum are used to manufacture these fasteners. The majority of nuts are then chrome plated or polished to enhance their performance and durability in the end-use application.

Aerospace-grade products have significant differences in quality, performance, raw material composition, price, and technical specifications when compared to their commercial-grade counterparts.

Non-threaded products accounted for 28% of total demand in 2018. The widespread use of these products in subflooring, decking, and roofing is expected to boost market growth over the forecast period. Additionally, rising demand for grommets and pins in electronic applications is expected to drive growth.

