Global Flow Cytometry Market to Deliver Prominent Growth & Striking Opportunities, Analysis By Mechatronics,, Apogee Flow Systems Ltd., Stratedigm, Inc., Sony Biotechnology Inc., BD., Thermo Fisher Scientific

Global Flow Cytometry report makes available an overview about the global industry perspective, comprehensive analysis, size, share, growth, segment, trends and forecast for the year 2020 – 2027. The market research study offers data which makes the document a handy resource for managers, analysts, industry experts, and other key people get ready-to-access and self-analyzed study along with TOC, graphs and tables to help understand the market size, share, trends, growth drivers and market opportunities and challenges. Flow Cytometry market analysis examines various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest growth amid the approximate forecast frame.

Flow cytometry market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 7.51 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.56% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

Some of the major players operating in this market are Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Miltenyi Biotec Sysmex Partec GmbH, BIOMÉRIEUX, Mechatronics,, Apogee Flow Systems Ltd., Stratedigm, Inc., Sony Biotechnology Inc., BD., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, ACEA BIO, Agilent Technologies , Luminex Corporation. , Enzo Life Sciences, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., Takara Bio Inc. among others.

Flow Cytometry Market Development

Luminex Corporation announced the acquisition of MilliporeSigma’s flow cytometry portfolio in January 2019 which will help the company to enhance their flow cytometry ranges. With this acquisition, the company will be able to enhance their global reach and offer better services to their customers worldwide.

Segmentation: Global Flow Cytometry Market

By Technology

(cell-based flow cytometry, bead-based flow cytometry),

Products

(Reagents And Consumables, Flow Cytometry Instruments, Accessories, Services),

Application

(Research Applications, Clinical Application, Industrial Applications),

End User

(Academic & Research Institutes Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals, Clinical Testing Laboratories, Blood Bank, Others),

Geography

(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa)

Advent of advanced technologies in flow cytometry:

Rising incidence of diseases such as cancer, HIVs and others have shown concerns towards developing new technologies and flow cytometry is one of them. For instance in 2012, according to World Cancer Research , it has been estimated that the highest rate of cancer was found in France about 385 men were being diagnosed from cancer out of 1,00,000.

Considering increased chronic diseases has led new innovations and advancements to recover patients with such dreadful; diseases, keepingthis in view, the companies are also taking initiatives by bringing new technologies, innovative version in the field of flow cytometry by investing more upon such technologies. Various launches, acquisitions and developments are taking place for instance:

In 2018, Biocompare has re-launched its digital flow cytometry information hub it is one of the latest technologies which will be sponsored by Beckman Coulter Life Sciences for the first time.

In 2018, a high performance 4-Laser Benchtop Flow Cytometer has been launched by ACEA Biosciences.

In 2018, Merck launched new Cell Stream benchtop flow cytometry system that makes use of camera for the detection.

Furthermore, in 2017, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences has brought the new potentials for the cancer researchers by launching first flow cytometer that will provide excitation sources across the visible spectrum in a standard configuration.

Global Flow Cytometry Market Drivers:

The growing public-private initiatives in the field of immunology and immuno-oncology research will help in driving the growth of the flow cytometry market.

Increasing incidence and prevalence of HIV/AIDS and cancer, availability of application-specific products, growing adoption of flow cytometry techniques in research and academia, increasing incorporation of AI platforms in flow cytometry workflows and advancements in flow cytometry software along with technological advancement will likely to accelerate the growth of the flow cytometry market in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

On the other hand, evolving pipeline for stem cell research and adoption of recombinant DNA technology for antibody production will further boost various opportunities that will lead to the growth of the flow cytometry market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Limited purchasing power of end users and significant product costs will likely to hamper the growth of the flow cytometry market in the above mentioned forecast period.

