Global Automotive Powertrain Market Research Report By Market Insight Solutions

The global automotive powertrain market is expected to surpass USD 650.8 billion in the coming years as vehicle production increases and public awareness about environmental pollution grows. The automotive powertrain market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 8.1% in the near future. Any vehicle’s powertrain defines its safety, performance, and comfort. Transmissions and engines are the primary components of a powertrain, along with torque/clutch converter, propeller/drive shaft, axles, and differential.

The growing demand for automated transmissions and the trend toward engine downsizing, which reduces fuel consumption and emissions, are expected to bolster the automotive powertrain market’s growth. Over the forecast period, demand is expected to be driven by the growing need for enhanced traction, high towing capacity, and increased acceleration in vehicles for safe driving through unfavorable terrain and poor weather conditions.

Government regulations requiring companies to reduce carbon dioxide emissions in order to combat global warming are expected to boost sales. Due to increasingly stringent fuel economy and emission standards, vehicle manufacturers are focusing their efforts on engine downsizing through the use of turbochargers. Additionally, rising consumer spending, high demand for automobiles, and system upgrades are expected to be significant drivers of industry growth.

Growth is expected to be sparked by advanced technologies such as combustion control improvements applied to internal combustion engines. Additionally, the current environment’s demand for enhanced driving dynamics has compelled manufacturers to introduce systems to meet this demand.

