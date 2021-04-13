Global Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics Market Demand, Revenue, COVID-19 Impact Analysis and 2027 Forecasts Report| |Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Tekmira Pharmaceuticals, Benitec Biopharma, Sanofi, Ionis Pharmaceuticals
ANTISENSE AND RNAI THERAPEUTICS MARKET is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing at a healthy CAGR in the above-mentioned research forecast period. Rising prevalence of the genetic diseases, neurological disorders and advancement in the biotechnological sector are the factors responsible for the growth of this market.
The market research report plays a key role in developing the strategies for sales, advertising, marketing, and promotion. Key insights of the Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics advertising report are complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints, major market players involved in this industry, detailed analysis of the market segmentation and competitive analysis of the key players involved.
The major players covered in the antisense and RNAi therapeutics markets are Astellas Pharma Inc, Quark, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Tekmira Pharmaceuticals, Benitec Biopharma, Sanofi, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Silence Therapeutics, Cenix BioScience, Sirnaomics, CureVac AG, BioNTech SE, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Arbutus Biopharma, Marina Biotech, Inc and among others.
Report’s potential
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the trocars market
- To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the “ antisense and RNAi therapeutics ” and its commercial landscape
- Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the product approvals, R&D activities, and product launches in the antisense and RNAi therapeutics market
- Strategies of key players and product offerings
- In-depth market segmentation
Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics Market Country Level Analysis
Global antisense and RNAi therapeutics market is analyzed and market size information is provided by country, indication, technology, and route of administration, end-users and distribution channel. as referenced above.
The countries covered in the antisense and RNAi therapeutics market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America, as part of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, in the Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa, as a part of Middle East and Africa.
North America is expected to account for the largest market share over coming years for the antisense and RNAi therapeutics market due to increase in rate of genetic disorders and number of FDA approval drugs. Europe is anticipated to have bright growth prospects in the coming years with escalating number of cases of chronic diseases while Asia-Pacific is expected to hold substantial growth due to the focus of various established market players to expand their presence in this particular region.
Global Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics Market Scope and Market Size
Antisense and RNAi therapeutics market is segmented on the basis of indication, technology, and route of administration, end-users and distribution channel.
- On the basis of indication, the antisense and RNAi therapeutics market is segmented into oncology, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), respiratory disorders, neurological disorders, infectious diseases and others.
- The technology segment for antisense and RNAi therapeutics market includes RNA Interference, Antisense RNA. The RNA interference segment is further categorized into small interfering RNA (siRNA) and microRNAs (miRNAs).
- Route of administration segment of antisense and RNAi therapeutics market is segmented into pulmonary delivery, intravenous injections, intra-dermal, intraperitoneal, topical and others.
- On the basis of end-user, the antisense and RNAi therapeutics market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics and others
- Antisense and RNAi therapeutics market has also been segmented based on the distribution channel into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy others.
Key Pointers Covered in the Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027
- Market Size
- Market New Sales Volumes
- Market Replacement Sales Volumes
- Market Installed Base
- Market By Brands
- Market Procedure Volumes
- Market Product Price Analysis
- Market Healthcare Outcomes
- Market Cost of Care Analysis
- Market Regulatory Framework and Changes
- Prices and Reimbursement Analysis
- Market Shares in Different Regions
- Recent Developments for Market Competitors
- Market Upcoming Applications
- Market Innovators Study
