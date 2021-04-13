Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market Demand, Revenue, COVID-19 Impact Analysis and 2027 Forecasts Report||MITSUI & CO., LTD., AgPlenus ltd., Biomica, Evogene Ltd., Canonic ltd., Bayer AG, Valent BioSciences LLC
Global Agricultural Biotechnology report makes available an overview about the global industry perspective, comprehensive analysis, size, share, growth, segment, trends and forecast for the year 2020 – 2027. The market research study offers data which makes the document a handy resource for managers, analysts, industry experts, and other key people get ready-to-access and self-analyzed study along with TOC, graphs and tables to help understand the market size, share, trends, growth drivers and market opportunities and challenges. Agricultural Biotechnology market analysis examines various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest growth amid the approximate forecast frame.
Agricultural biotechnology market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 74.55 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.94% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Escalated penetration of biotechnology, tissue culture, and molecular breeding and unique plant breeding is defining the success parameters of agricultural biotechnology market.
The major players covered in the agricultural biotechnology market report are KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA, ChemChina, Corteva., Limagrain, MITSUI & CO., LTD., AgPlenus ltd., Biomica, Evogene Ltd., Canonic ltd., Bayer AG, Valent BioSciences LLC, Nufarm Limited, Marrone Bio Innovations., Performance Plants Inc., ADAMA Ltd. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.
Agricultural Biotechnology Market Country Level Analysis
Agricultural biotechnology market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, application, organism type, technology, and product as referenced above.
The countries covered in the agricultural biotechnology market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the agricultural biotechnology market due to the expanding genetic techniques acceptance for crops, reduction in the usage of pesticides in farming while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to the focus of modern farming techniques, boosting personal disposable incomes, and germinating demand of food by surging population.
Segmentation: Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market
Agricultural biotechnology market is segmented on the basis of type, application, organism type, technology, and product. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.
- On the basis of type, agricultural biotechnology market is segmented into molecular diagnostics, molecular markers, tissue culture, vaccines, genetic engineering, and others.
- On the basis of application, the agricultural biotechnology market is bifurcated into transgenic crops, flower culturing, nutritional supplements, biofuels, antibiotic development, vaccine development and others.
- On the basis of organism type, the agricultural biotechnology market is divided into plants, animals, microbes, and others.
- On the basis of technology, the agricultural biotechnology market is fragmented into genome editing tools, ribonucleic acid interference [RNAi], biochips, deoxy ribonucleic acid [DNA] sequencing, and synthetic biology.
- Based on the product, the agricultural biotechnology market is segregated into crop protection products, transgenic seeds, and synthetic biology-enables products. Crop protection products are further sub-categorized into biostimulants, and biopesticides. Transgenic seeds are further sub-segmented into soybean, fruits & vegetables, maize, cotton, and others.
Table Of Content:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Global Agricultural biotechnology Market Landscape
Part 04: Global Agricultural biotechnology Market Sizing
Part 05: Global Agricultural biotechnology Market Segmentation By Product
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Customer Landscape
Part 08: Geographic Landscape
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers And Challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Landscape
Part 13: Vendor Analysis
