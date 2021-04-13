Food-Grade Gases Market Revenue, Size – Industry Statistics, Share, Analysis and Global Research Report, 2020-2028

The global Food-Grade Gases Market size is expected to reach USD 9.77 Billion at a steady CAGR of 6.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Robust projected revenue growth can be attributed to increasing government incentives and policies in various developed and developing countries to promote exports of food and dairy products, vegetables, meats, and seafood. Rising demand for healthy, safely packed, and tasty food products is opening up major revenue opportunities for players operating in frozen, chilled, and packaged food products verticals in the market.

Initially, the report focuses on the global Food-Grade Gases market definition, market overview, product scope, description, characterization, and specification. The overall information offered by the report is based on thorough research on the latest market trends, development plans, growth patterns, and regulatory policies. Alongside offering an in-depth analysis of the recent events that took place in the Food-Grade Gases industry, such as technological upgradation and new product launches, the report lays stress on the consequences of these events on the market. The market intelligence report talks about the market size, share, value, and production cost analysis over the forecast period 2020-2027. In addition, downstream demand analysis, upstream raw materials, consumption volume, and the market share of all the segments and sub-segments have also been discussed at length in the latest report.

The study dives deep into the profiles of top market players and their key financials. This comprehensive report is not only for business analysts and any existing and new entrant can use it when designing their business strategies.

Key players in the market include Air Liquide, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., AIR WATER INC, Coregas, Gulf Cryo, Linde plc, SOL Spa, TAIYO NIPPON SANSO CORPORATION, Massy Gas Products (Trinidad) Ltd., Messer Group., Gruppo SIAD, and Praxair Technology, Inc.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global food-grade gases market on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Carbon Dioxide Nitrogen Argon Oxygen

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Freezing Chilling Packaging Carbonation

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Frozen Products Vegetables Dairy Products Meat & Seafood Beverages



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany K. France Italy Spain Sweden BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the expected growth rate of the Food-Grade Gases market for the forecast period 2020 – 2027? What is the market size likely to be during the estimated period?

What are the key driving forces shaping the future of the industry across different countries?

Who are the prominent market players dominating the Food-Grade Gases market? How have they managed to maintain a competitive edge over their competitors?

What are the major trends and opportunities responsible for the progress of the Food-Grade Gases market during the estimated period?

What are the major obstacles hindering the progress of the market worldwide?

