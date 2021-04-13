Flexible Display Market is to register a Huge CAGR of 35.1% in the forecast period 2026

Flexible display is thin, unbreakable and flexible in nature. These displays do not have any limitations such as size and weight which enables them to fold or bend without any alteration. This technology uses active-matrix display such as thin film transistor built on plastic substrate. These are used in various sectors such as consumer electronics, health care, military and defence and other industries.

Global flexible display market is to register a healthy CAGR of 35.1% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the flexibility of the screen that can be bent and it tends to absorb the fall and collision. Flexible displays offer many more advantages such as lightweight, ultra-thin, shatter-proof, and unbreakable

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global flexible display market are LG Display Co.,Ltd; BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd., Japan Display Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., SAMSUNG, Apple Inc., Corning Incorporated, DuPont and Dow, ASUSTeK Computer Inc., BenQ Materials Corporation, AU Optronics Corp., BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd., Bolymin Inc., CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD., Chunghwa Picture Tubes, LTD., Planar Systems, Inc.,Toshiba India Pvt. Ltd.

Segmentation : Global Flexible Display Market

By Type

OLED

LCD

LED

EPD

By Substrate Material

Glass

Plastic

Other Substrate Materials

By Application

Smartphones and Tablets

Smart Wearables

Televisions and Digital Signage Systems

Personal Computers and Laptops

Monitors

Vehicle and Public Transport

Smart Homes Appliances

By Form Factor

Curved Display

Bendable and Foldable Display

Rollable Display

Geography

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market

In June 2019, Samsung patents flexible display to take wearable gaming to the next level.The device can be worn on the wrist in a multiple ways and the device consist of two displays. It will have the usual apps like calendar, emails, app store, music player and camera with quite flexible display that can create an eight shaped loop. This patents will help the company to enhance its product portfolio in the market

In July 2019, LG launched the world’s first rollable OLED TV R which consists of flexible screen technology that allows the screen to roll up and roll back out. This launch will provide advanced digital entertainment device which takes minimum space and three different viewing options such as full view, view, and zero view.

Country Level Analysis

The Flexible Display market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Flexible Display market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

Flexible Display market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Flexible Display market.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Flexible Display Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Flexible Display market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Flexible Display market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Flexible Display market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

