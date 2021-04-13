Flexible Display Market is to register a Huge CAGR of 35.1% in the forecast period 2026
Flexible Display Market Segmented By Type, By Substrate Material, By Application, By Form Factor and By Region - Forecast 2026
Flexible display is thin, unbreakable and flexible in nature. These displays do not have any limitations such as size and weight which enables them to fold or bend without any alteration. This technology uses active-matrix display such as thin film transistor built on plastic substrate. These are used in various sectors such as consumer electronics, health care, military and defence and other industries.
Global flexible display market is to register a healthy CAGR of 35.1% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the flexibility of the screen that can be bent and it tends to absorb the fall and collision. Flexible displays offer many more advantages such as lightweight, ultra-thin, shatter-proof, and unbreakable
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global flexible display market are LG Display Co.,Ltd; BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd., Japan Display Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., SAMSUNG, Apple Inc., Corning Incorporated, DuPont and Dow, ASUSTeK Computer Inc., BenQ Materials Corporation, AU Optronics Corp., BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd., Bolymin Inc., CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD., Chunghwa Picture Tubes, LTD., Planar Systems, Inc.,Toshiba India Pvt. Ltd.
Segmentation : Global Flexible Display Market
By Type
OLED
LCD
LED
EPD
By Substrate Material
Glass
Plastic
Other Substrate Materials
By Application
Smartphones and Tablets
Smart Wearables
Televisions and Digital Signage Systems
Personal Computers and Laptops
Monitors
Vehicle and Public Transport
Smart Homes Appliances
By Form Factor
Curved Display
Bendable and Foldable Display
Rollable Display
Geography
North America
S.
Canada
Mexico
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Turkey
Belgium
Netherlands
Switzerland
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
South Korea
India
Australia
Singapore
Malaysia
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
South Africa
Egypt
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Israel
Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market
- In June 2019, Samsung patents flexible display to take wearable gaming to the next level.The device can be worn on the wrist in a multiple ways and the device consist of two displays. It will have the usual apps like calendar, emails, app store, music player and camera with quite flexible display that can create an eight shaped loop. This patents will help the company to enhance its product portfolio in the market
- In July 2019, LG launched the world’s first rollable OLED TV R which consists of flexible screen technology that allows the screen to roll up and roll back out. This launch will provide advanced digital entertainment device which takes minimum space and three different viewing options such as full view, view, and zero view.
Country Level Analysis
The Flexible Display market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.
The countries covered in the Flexible Display market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).
Competitive Analysis
Flexible Display market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Flexible Display market.
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the market segmentation
- Competitive analysis of the key players involved
Major Highlights of Flexible Display Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Flexible Display market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Flexible Display market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Flexible Display market.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
- Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
