Fingerprint Sensor Market Size to Reach $9.56 Bn by 2028: COVID Impact, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast

Evolve Business Intelligence, today has published a new market research report on “The global Fingerprint sensor market size was valued at $3.08 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $9.56 billion by 2028 growing at the CAGR of 14.77% from 2021 to 2028”

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to disruption in the supply chain leading to lower demand or supply shortages in the Fingerprint sensor market. The travel restrictions and social-distancing measures have resulted in a sharp drop in consumer and business spending and this pattern is expected to continue for some time. The end-user trend and preferences have changed due to the pandemic and have resulted in manufacturers, developers, and service providers adopting various strategies to stabilize the company.

In terms of COVID 19 impact, the Fingerprint sensor market report also includes the following data points:

COVID19 Impact on Fingerprint sensor market size

End-User/Industry/Application Trend, and Preferences

Government Policies/Regulatory Framework

Key Players Strategy to Tackle Negative Impact/Post-COVID Strategies

Opportunity in the Fingerprint sensor market

Analyst View

According to Lekha, Principal Analyst, Evolve Business Intelligence, “During the recent COVID 19 outbreak, the fingerprint sensor market is witnessing a decline in growth due to various organizations and government authorities restricting the usage of biometric systems in their respective premises. They banned the usage of fingerprint scanners, all government and private organizations owing to the COVID virus that is spread through touchpoints”

Competitive Scenario

Some of the major Fingerprint sensor players holding high market share include Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co., Ltd, Fingerprint Cards, Egis Technology Inc, and FocalTech. These players use collaboration and expansion as a key strategy to gain significant market share to compete with market leaders

Segmental Analysis

The Fingerprint sensor market is analyzed across the below-mentioned segments:

Technology Capacitive Optical Thermal Ultrasonic Others

Type Swipe Area and Touch



Report Coverage

The study also contains a comprehensive value chain, as well as details on the key factors affecting the market growth (drivers, constraints, and opportunities). Furthermore, the report includes 10 key players in the Fingerprint sensor market ecosystem that have been strategically profiled, along with the market ranking/share for major players. Under the company profile section, the company’s core competencies have been comprehensively analyzed, along with detailing the competitive landscape for the market players, and the strategies such as partnerships and collaboration, acquisitions, product launches and developments, contracts, and business expansion adopted by them to grow in the market.

The key players profiled in the report are:

Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co., Ltd.

Fingerprint Cards AB

Apple Inc.

Synaptics Incorporated

Egis Technology Inc.

FocalTech

id3 Technologies

IDEX Biometrics

OXi Technology

Sonavation Inc.

Research Methodology

This research study makes substantial use of secondary sources, archives, and databases (such as annual reports, news releases, magazines, Trade maps, company websites, and other paid databases) to classify and gather information valuable for this analysis. The entire process involves a review of top industry participants’ financial records. Following the determination of the overall market size, the total market was divided into several segments and sub-segments, and this information was then verified through key industry specialists such as CEOs, directors, VPs, and marketing executives.

Report Objectives

To define, describe, and forecast the Fingerprint sensor market, in terms of value, segmented based on indication, type, technology, and geography

To forecast the market size across 4 key regions—Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, and Rest of the World (RoW)

To provide detailed information regarding drivers, restraints, and opportunities, in the Fingerprint sensor market

To provide an overview of the value chain analysis about the Fingerprint sensor industry

To strategically analyze each segment and subsegment concerning individual overall growth trends and their contribution to the overall fingerprint sensor market

To analyze opportunities in the market by identifying high-growth segments of the Fingerprint sensor market

To profile key players in the Fingerprint sensor market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies

To analyze competitive developments such as partnerships, product launches and developments, contracts, and mergers and acquisitions carried out in the global Fingerprint sensor market

