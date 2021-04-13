Feeding systems is equipment which serves the food at required demand and in adequate manner. The machine delivers the necessary amount of food at least time and also helps in the cost saving. The applications are in Dairy Farm Management, Poultry Farm Management, Swine Farm Management, Equine Farm Management, etc. The new technical advancement will create maximum opportunity for feeding system market.

Global feeding systems market is estimated to reach USD 2069.70 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR of 8.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand from farm industry specifically by dairy farms is key factor to growth, along with technological advancement and automated feeding systems.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in feeding systems market are DeLaval Inc., GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Lely, Trioliet B.V., VDL Agrotech bv, Steinsvik Group AS, Bauer Technics A.S., Agro Logic, LTD, Pellon Group OY, Rovibec Agrisolutions, Cormall A / S, Afimilk Ltd., The GSI Group, LLC, AKVA group, Roxell, Dairymaster, Fullwood Packo, Daviesway Pty Ltd., Livi Chicken Breeding Equipment Machinery, Buhler AG, among others.

Segmentation : Global Feeding Systems Market

By System Type

Rail-Guided Feeding Systems

Conveyor Belt Feeding Systems

Pan Feeding Systems

Chain Feeding Systems

Self-Propelled Feeding Systems

By Offering

Hardware

Automation and Control System

Control Panel and Display

Tmr Feed Mixer

Sensing and Monitoring Devices

Sensors

Temperature Sensors

Environmental Sensors

Camera Systems

Software

Local/Web-based

Cloud-based

Service

Connectivity Services

Assisted Professional Services

Maintenance and Support Services

System Integration and Consulting

Managed Services

Others

By Application

Dairy Farm Management

Poultry Farm Management

Swine Farm Management

Equine Farm Management

By End user

Swine Farm

Equine Farm

Dairy Farm

Poultry Farm

Others

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Westair France-based start-up company will launch their multizone automatic feeding system for aquaculture. The machine will be showcased in seafood processing global event. This system will efficiently transport the feed with high accuracy at high hygienic conditions

In April 2019, SCARA launched new product named IntelliFlex™ feeding system having IntelliFlex software and vision guide from epson robots. This machine will be affordable solution for feeding systems

Country Level Analysis

The Feeding Systems market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Feeding Systems market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

Feeding Systems market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Feeding Systems market.

