Fall Detection System Market Emerging Technologies and Innovations – Key Players, Forecast 2027

Fall detection systems alert emergency services in case of any accidents. It is primarily designed for geriatric people. This system comprises of two major components such as cell phone and wearable device. Once wearable device detects fall, it sends an alert to the cell phone and then the cell phone send alerts to the emergency contacts selected by the user.

Fall detection system market is expected to reach at USD 528.70 million by 2027, with market growth at a rate of 5.0% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Increasing geriatric population and growing adoption of wearable technology by consumers are driving the growth of the fall detection system market.

Increased demand for wearable technologies and smartphones and better ability to assist in case of fall leading to decrease medical expenses drives the growth of the market. Increasing inclination of consumers towards healthcare systems may drive the growth of the fall detection system market. Gyroscopes and accelerometers are widely used components in fall detection, as they help in detecting fall and send signal to the emergency contact selected by the user. Increasing use of this application in wearable technologies and smartphones are also driving the growth of the fall detection system market.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in the fall detection system market report are Koninklijike Phlips N.V, ADT Inc., Medical Guardian LLC., Connect America, Tunstall Healthcare Group Ltd., MobileHelp, GreatCall, Bay Alarm Medical, LifeFone Medical Alert Services, SafeGuardian LLC, LifeStation, Inc., ST Engineering, ALERTONE SERVICES LLC., Walgreen Company, Semtech Corporation, Legrand Electric Ltd, Mytrex, Inc., Rescue Alert, Galaxy Medical Alert Systems, Valued Relationships, Inc., Care Innovations, LLC. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Segmentation : Global Fall Detection System Market

Fall detection system market is segmented on the basis of product type, algorithm, component, system and end-user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis product type, the fall detection system market is segmented into automatic fall detection system and manual fall detection system.

On the basis of algorithm, the fall detection system market is segmented into simple threshold and machine learning.

On the basis of component, the fall detection system market is segmented into accelerometers & gyroscopes, unimodal/bimodal sensors and multimodal sensors.

On the basis of system, the fall detection system market is segmented into wearable systems, non-wearable systems, in-home landline system, and in-home cellular systems. Wearable systems are further segmented into watches, clip-on and necklace. Non-wearable systems are a segmented into camera, wall sensors and floor sensors.

Based on end-user, the fall detection system market is segmented into home care settings, hospitals and senior assisted living facilities, lone workers and others.

Country Level Analysis

The Fall Detection System market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Fall Detection System market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Major Highlights of Fall Detection System Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Fall Detection System market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Fall Detection System market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Fall Detection System market.

