Facial Injectables Market Share, Current Trends and Research Development Report to 2027

Amplified products such as BoNTA (Botulinum Toxin Type A) and HA (Hyaluronic Acid) fillers are used in combination to improve results, specifically in the lower face procedures. This boosts the growth of global facial injectables market.

The study involved four major activities in estimating the current size for the Facial Injectables market. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information on the market and its different subsegments. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size.

Rising awareness of beauty all over the world is demanding for the increased usage of dermal fillers and other facial injectable. Some of the trending employments of facial injectable include facial rejuvenation & bio-engineering of the facial skin, increasing scar depressions, and many other. Even if the surgical rejuvenation has been the choice of therapy by consumers, doctors nowadays are selecting facial dermal fillers as compared to surgical processes, for example, facelift. This, in turn, powers the global market for facial injectables. Most of the methods have been rolled out for facial rejuvenation earlier. Besides all these, collagen injections are being used for a long time to cure facial imperfections.

By product, the global facial injectables market has been segmented into anti-aging/ anti-wrinkle injections and dermal fillers/injectable implants. By dermal fillers/injectable implants subcategory, the global market for facial injectables is further segmented into hyaluronic acid, collagen fillers, and synthetic fillers. By anti-aging/ anti-wrinkle injections subcategory, the global market for facial injectables is further segmented into Botulinum toxin A and Poly-L-lactic acid (PLLA) microparticles. By end user, the global market for facial injectables has been divided into hospitals, dermatology clinics, beauty clinics, and dermatology research institutes.

Ipsen

Merz Pharma

ALLERGAN

Medytox, Inc.

Suneva Medical, Inc.

Bloomage BioTechnology Corporation Limited

Sinclair Pharma

Prollenium Medical Technologies Inc.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

Galderma S.A.

Enhancements In Products And Procedures Power The Growth Of Global Facial Injectables Market

Enhancements in products and procedures as well as changes in demographics of the patient are helping dermatologists and physicians treat different facial regions. These improvements help dermatologists or physicians develop enhanced treatment for consumers and facilitate usage of combination products to get enhanced results and power the global facial injectables market. All these factors are expected to assist in the development of the market in the coming period. Amplified products such as BoNTA (Botulinum Toxin Type A) and HA (Hyaluronic Acid) fillers are used in combination to improve results, specifically in the lower face procedures. This boosts the growth of global facial injectables market. HA fillers are normally preferred by physicians due to their high viscosity, enhanced acceptance, and biodegradable nature as well as for the durability they provided to the restored volume. This is also one of the reasons accountable for the development of the global market for facial injectables.

North America Had Utmost Share Of The Facial Injectables Market Due To Elevated Investment On Aesthetic Procedures

North America had more than 40% share of the facial injectables market due to elevated investment on aesthetic procedures. Moreover, attendance of a huge elderly population base in Canada and the US is predicted to power the requirement for injectables during the coming period. As per predictions offered in the year 2014 by the United States Census Bureau, the elderly population in the US is expected to cross 84 million by 2050 in comparison to the population of 44 million in 2012. Moreover, the 2016 Population Reference Bureau report predicted that elderly population in the area is predicted to rise and reach from 46.0 million in 2016 to 99 million by 2060. Europe is also predicted to have considerable market share over the coming period due to rising user disposable revenue paired with the attendance of extremely enhanced healthcare manufacturers and infrastructure.

Key Market Segments:

By Type: Dermal Fillers/Injectable Implants (Hyaluronic Acid, Collagen Fillers, Synthetic Fillers), Anti-aging/ Anti-wrinkle Injections (Botulinum Toxin A, Poly-L-Lactic Acid (PLLA) Micro Particles)

By End-User: Hospitals, Dermatology Clinics, Beauty Clinics, Dermatology Research Institutes

Market by Regional Analysis:

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

