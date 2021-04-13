Eye Tracking Market Applications, Business Strategies, Opportunities, Growth, Challenges, Business Trends and Forecast 2026

Eye tracking is the process of measuring either the point of gaze (where one is looking) or the motion of an eye relative to the head. A device that is used to measure eye movement and eye position is known as eye tracker. The activities include the reaction of the pupil to different stimuli like where to look, what to ignore, when to blink.

According to World Health Organization, there were an estimated 1.7 billion people who live with some kind of vision impairment, almost more than half of these cases could have been avoided with the availability of proper medical equipment and devices for healthcare procedures. This significant number is expected to act as a driver to the market growth.

Global Eye Tracking Market is expected to rise gradually to an estimated value of USD 1687 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 25.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 with the annual sales of USD 274.13 million in 2018.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the eye tracking market are Tobii AB (Sweden), SR Research Ltd. (Canada), Seeing Machines. (Australia) EyeTracking Inc. (US) Ergoneers GmbH (Germany), Pupil Labs GmbH (Germany); PRS IN VIVO (US) and Lumen Research Ltd. (UK) BIOPAC Systems Inc. (US), EyeTech Digital Systems, Inc. (US), FOVE, Inc. (US), GAZE INTELLIGENCE (France), gazepoint(Canada), iMotions. (US), LC TECHNOLOGIES (US), Mirametrix inc. (US), Noldus Information Technology (Netherlands), Smart Eye AB. (Sweden), SMI GROUP (Germany), SR Research Ltd. (Canada)few among others.

Segmentation : Global Eye Tracking Market

By Type

Eye Attached Tracking

Optical Tracking

Electrooculography

By Offering

Hardware

Software

Research and Consulting Services

By Application

Assistive Communication

Human Behavior

Market Research

Assistive communication

Academic research

Consumer behavior research

Usability testing

By Tracking Type

Remote

Mobile

By Vertical

IT & Telecommunication

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare

Automotive

Education

Others

By Geography

North America

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

On 5 th January 2017, EyeTech Digital Systems, Inc has partnered with Quantum Rehab and made an innovative eye controlled wheel chairs to specially abled individuals. This will drive the growth of the eye tracking market positively.

In June 2017, Apple, Inc. acquired a Germany based company SensoMotoric Instruments, specializes in augmented reality (AR) and eye tracking which will boost the growth of the market.

Country Level Analysis

The Eye Tracking market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Eye Tracking market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

Eye Tracking market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Eye Tracking market.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Eye Tracking Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Eye Tracking market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Eye Tracking market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Eye Tracking market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

