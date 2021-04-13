Exoskeleton Market is expected to reach at USD 16,665.48 million by forecast 2027

Exoskeleton is wearable device that work in tandem with user and amplifiers that reinforce, restore and augment the human performance. They are also referred as robotics suit, exo-frame, powered armor, wearable machine and power jackets and others.

Growing demand from healthcare sector for orthopaedic rehabilitation, rising investments of military and defense sector in the exoskeleton are driving the growth of the market. Growing usage of the exoskeleton in industries such as automobile and construction is anticipated to drive the growth of the market. In military the use of exoskeleton helps in assisting injured soldiers and lifting heavy objects is a key driver for the market. Development of start technologies to aid patients is further augmenting the growth of the market.

Exoskeleton market is expected to reach at USD 16,665.48 million by 2027, with market growth at a rate of 41.7% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Increasing adoption of exoskeleton and growing prevalence of stroke are driving the growth of the exoskeleton market.

Growing prevalence of spinal cord injury will create growth opportunities for exoskeleton market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. Stringent government regulations for medical applications will act as a restraint, and will further challenge the growth of exoskeleton market in the forecast period mentioned above.

The major players covered in the exoskeleton market report are Knots Plus Ltd., Atoun Inc., Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Cyberdyne, Inc., ReWalk Robotics, Rex Bionics plc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, U.S Bionics, Inc., RB3D, Hocoma, B-Temia Inc., DIH Medical, Wearable Robotics srl, OTTOBOCK, Suitx Inc., Gogoa.eu, Technaid, Honda Motor Company, Ltd., Myomo, Inc., Bionik Laboratories Corp. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Exoskeleton market is segmented on the basis of technology (type), technology (drive type) and end-user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis technology (type), the exoskeleton market is segmented into mobile exoskeleton and stationary exoskeleton.

On the basis technology (drive type), the exoskeleton market is segmented into pneumatic actuator, hydraulic, electric servo, electric actuator, fully mechanical and shape memory alloy actuator.

Based on end-user, the exoskeleton market is segmented into healthcare, military and industrial. Healthcare is further segmented into rehabilitation centers, elderly care and assisted living facilities. Industrial is further segmented into production, construction and logistics.

The Exoskeleton market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Exoskeleton market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Exoskeleton market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Exoskeleton market.

Major Highlights of Exoskeleton Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Exoskeleton market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Exoskeleton market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Exoskeleton market.

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

