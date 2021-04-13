Europe Aromatic Compounds 2021: Industry Growth, Competitive Analysis, Future Prospects and Forecast 2027

Europe Aromatic Compounds Market study by “Data Bridge Market Research” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

The major players covered in the Europe aromatic compounds market report are Total, BASF SE, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Petrochem Carless, Saint-Gobain, SK Global Chemical Co., Ltd., BP PLC and Lyondell Basell Holdings B.V., among others.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected every aspect of life worldwide. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.

Europe Aromatic Compounds Market Overview:

Europe aromatic compounds market will reach an estimated valuation of 23,626.18 thousand tons by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 3.6% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on Europe aromatic compounds market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

The growing demand for aromatic compounds in crude oil, gasoline, and petroleum industry will help impact the Europe aromatic compounds market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2027. The increasing usage of usage of benzene and toluene in pharmaceuticals and development in detergent industry are also expected to improve the market growth rate. On the other hand, the high demand from building and construction industries along with rapid industrialization and government initiatives will further cater ample new opportunities that will lead to the growth of the Europe aromatic compounds market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Europe Aromatic Compounds Market Scope and Market Size

Europe aromatic compounds market is segmented on the basis of source, type and end user. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Based on source, the Europe aromatic compounds market is segmented into reformate, pyrolysis gasoline and coke oven light oil.

On the basis of type, the Europe aromatic compounds market is segmented into benzene, xylene and toluene. Benzene is further segmented into ethylbenzene, cumene, cyclohexane, chlorobenzene and alkyl benzene. Xylene is further segmented into p-xylene, m-xylene and o-xylene. Toluene is further segmented into solvents, toluene di isocyanate and others.

The end user segment for the Europe aromatic compounds market is segmented into packaging, detergent & dyes, automobile, electronic devices, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, gasoline, tyre, household goods, paints & coatings, PVC pipes & cables and others.

