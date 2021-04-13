Coronary Stents Market Size, Growth, Trends | Global Industry Report, 2021-2027 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

“ Coronary Stents Market is valued at USD 7871.12 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 10487.93 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 4.90% over the forecast period.”

Rising prevalence of coronary artery diseases (CAD) is driving the growth of coronary stents market.

What Coronary Stents Market Report Will Provide?

The study involved four major activities in estimating the current size for the Coronary Stents market. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information on the market and its different subsegments. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size.

Scope of Coronary Stents Market Report-

Coronary stents (CS) is also known as cardiac stent, an expandable tubular metallic device which is introduced into the coronary arteries that demonstrate atherosclerosis disease. Basically, there are two types of stents such as bare metal stents and stents coated with medication. It is used to treat narrowed or blocked coronary arteries. It also can be wont to improve blood flow immediately following a attack. Usually, made of metal mesh, doctors put into arteries in a procedure called a percutaneous coronary intervention or angioplasty. Doctors can insert one during a nonsurgical, a coronary angioplasty and minimally invasive procedure. The device is designed to support artery walls, keep artery open and improve blood flow to heart. Stenting has a positive impact on quality of life. The combination of angioplasty and stenting can be a lifesaver, especially when performed right after a heart attack. It can also improve symptoms of heart disease, such as chest pain (angina) and shortness of breath.

Global Coronary Stents Market report is segmented on the basis of product type, design type, mechanism type, end user type and by regional & country level. Based on product type global coronary stents market is classified as dual therapy stent (DTS), bare metal stent (BMS), drug eluting stent (DES), absorbable stent and bio-engineered stent.Based upon design type, global coronary stentsmarket is classified as slotted, coiled and modular designs. Based upon material type, global coronary stents market is classified asstainless steel, titanium, cobalt-chromium alloy, tantalum alloy, polymer and others. Based upon mechanism type, global coronary stents market is classified as self-expanding stents and balloon stents. Based upon end user type, global coronary stentsmarket is classified as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and cardiac catheterization laboratories and specialty clinics.

The regions covered in this coronary stents market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of image-based cytometer is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Coronary Stents Manufacturers:

Abbott Laboratories

Cardinal Health

Cook, C. R. Bard, Inc

Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Vascular Concepts Limited

Medtronic Plc

Boston Scientific Corporation

Biosensors International Group Ltd

Biotronik Se & Co., Braun Melsungen Ag

Terumo Corporation, Stentys Sa

Global Coronary Stents Market Dynamics –

Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, improved patient outcomes, growing awareness about the risks of coronary diseases are the major key drivers for the growth of the global coronary stents market. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2017, coronary heart disease is the most common type of heart disease, died 365,914 peoples. Moreover, the geriatric population is more liable to different chronic diseases like cardiovascular diseases will increase growth ofcoronary stents market. As per CDC, about 18.2 million adults age 20 and older havecoronary artery disease (CAD). Moreover, the increasing initiatives by the government such as reimbursement policies are majorly responsible for the continuous growth of the global coronary stents market. However, according to study, for patients without health insurance, total costs are typically USD 11,000- USD 41,000 or more, depending on the type of stent and length of hospital stay and the implantation procedure further costs from about USD 30,000 to USD 100,000. Therefore, high costs of stents are the major factor restraining the growth of global coronary stents market. Additionally, technological advancements and untapped market may generate new opportunities in forecast period.

Coronary Stents Market Report Provides Comprehensive Analysis on Following:

COVID-19 Impact Analysis & Post COVID-19 Revenue Opportunities

Coronary Stents Industry Insights and Growth – Relevancy Mapping

Market Forecast – Estimation & Approach

Data mining & efficiency

Interconnectivity & Related markets

Coronary Stents Ecosystem Map

Market Competition Outlook & Key Statistics

Strategic Analysis for Cost Optimization

Coronary Stents Market Dynamics (DROC & PEST Analysis)

Coronary Stents Market Key Trends

KOL Recommendations & Investment Landscape

Company Competitive Intelligence

The report also focuses on the global major leading industry players of the Global Coronary Stents market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue, and contact information.

Coronary Stents Market Regional Analysis –

North America is expected to dominate the coronary stents market with highest market share due to increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and changing lifestyles. According to the American Heart Association, Coronary heart condition is that the leading cause (45.1 percent) of deaths due to disorder within the US for the year 2017. Coronary heart disease accounts for 1 in 7 deaths in the US, died over 360,000 people annually. About 2,200 Americans die of disorder every day, a mean of 1 death every 40 seconds.

Europe is second largest market for Coronary Stents and is growing due to presence of key players in stent manufacturing and increased growth in research and development activities.

Asia Pacific coronary stents market is witnessed with strong growth rate majorly due large population rate, growing prevalence of cardiac diseases, rising adoption of advanced technologies. In the Asia-Pacific region, many countries are attaining economic development, and as this region undergoes a transition to a Western lifestyle, living more sedentary lives and consuming foods with higher energy and fat, cardiovascular disease is increasing. According to American Heart Association, in 2016, among NH Asians, CVD caused the deaths of 11,023 males and 10,672 females. Moreover, initiatives from the government such as imposing a price capping are helping in expanding the market’s growth scenarios in this region. India has capped prices of coronary stents, and this may be a key factor fueling demand within the end of the day. These factors will helps the coronary stents market within the Asia Pacific to emerge because the fastest growing region.

Key Benefits for Coronary Stents Market Reports –

Global Market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Coronary Stents Market Segmentation –

By Product Type – Dual Therapy Stent (DTS), Bare Metal Stent (BMS), Drug Eluting Stent (DES), Absorbable Stent, Bio-engineered Stent

By Design Type – Slotted, Coiled, Modular designs

By Material Type – Stainless Steel, Titanium, Cobalt-Chromium Alloy, Tantalum Alloy, Polymer, Others

By Mechanism Type – Self-Expanding Stents, Balloon Stents

By End User – Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories, Specialty Clinics

By Regional & Country Analysis:

North America, US, Mexico, Chily, Canada, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Brazil, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

