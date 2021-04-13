Content Moderation Solutions Market Analysis, Leading Players, Future Growth, Business Prospects Research Report Foresight To 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Content Moderation Solutions Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Content Moderation Solutions industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Content Moderation Solutions Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global content moderation solutions market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 10.7% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

The content moderation solutions are used for guidelines to the user for protecting the businesses from negative and sensitive content which can damage the brand image. It labels the data which does not meet the guidelines which can be in any form such as image, video, text, audio and other. It continuously monitors, screens and approves the data if it meets the guidelines otherwise it detects and blocks the unwanted data or content from the business website.

The content moderation solutions were developed to protect the user from experiencing horrific content or inappropriate content. Content moderation now comes with an automated solutions based on artificial intelligence and machine learning technology for better and quick results. Although, still the human interference is needed to define the gray areas but advancement brought more ease at a solution for users to experience while operating.

Segmentation: Global Content Moderation Solutions Market

Global content moderation solutions market is segmented into six notable segments which are component, type, moderation type, deployment model, organization size and end user.

On the basis of component, the market is segmented into software and services.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into image moderation, text moderation, video moderation, website moderation, profile moderation and others.

On the basis of moderation type, the market is segmented into pre moderation, post moderation, reactive moderation, automated moderation and distributed moderation.

On the basis of deployment model, the market is segmented into cloud and on premise.

On the basis of organization size, the market is segmented into large enterprises, small and medium sized enterprises (SMES).

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into IT and telecommunication, media and entertainment, retail and e-commerce, government, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, automotive, packaging and labeling, energy and utility and others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Content Moderation Solutions Market

Some of the major players operating in global content moderation solutions market are Microsoft, Alphabet Inc. (Google), Accenture, IBM Corporation, Appen Limited, Webhelp, Basedo, Alegion, Clarifai, Inc, Cogito Tech LLC, Computyne Business Process Services, Conectys, Europe IT Outsourcing Company, ICUC.Social, Lionbridge Technologies, Inc., LiveWorld Inc., MD SOFTWARE, OneSpace.com, Open Access BPO, Pure Moderation, Two Hat Security, WebFurther, LLC among others.

Product/Service Launches:

In May 2019, Microsoft launched new tool to improve artificial intelligence model for azure machine learning. The company strengthened their offering and service under azure cognitive services power applications. The increased service offering contains content moderator, anomaly detector, personalizer and others to help the customer for better decision making. Through this the company gets competitive advantage in market to attract potential customers.

In October 2019, WebFurther, LLC launched new service to detect profane text in blogs, social media apps, forums, memes, images, in-game chats, children’s sites and more. The Optical Character Recognition Profanity Filter Service is based on the optical character recognition technology which extracts the text from images, video and others. Through this company strengthened their offering for the customers which helped them to increase the customer base.

In March 2017, Google launched new product under artificial intelligence and machine learning product line. The new Video Intelligence API has been introduced for business developers to build application for automatic video entities extraction. Through this new product offering company strengthened their product portfolio for artificial intelligence based solutions for video data analysis.

Major Highlights of Content Moderation Solutions market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Content Moderation Solutions market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Content Moderation Solutions market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Content Moderation Solutions market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

