Coal Tar Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2028
The global Coal Tar Market size is expected to reach USD 18.64 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growth of the coal tar market is driven significantly by need for coal tar pitch in aluminum smelting processes. Another key factor driving growth of this market is rapidly increasing consumption of coal tar pitch in aluminum smelting due to rising demand for aluminum for a range of industrial manufacturing and construction applications.
Initially, the report focuses on the global Coal Tar market definition, market overview, product scope, description, characterization, and specification. The overall information offered by the report is based on thorough research on the latest market trends, development plans, growth patterns, and regulatory policies. Alongside offering an in-depth analysis of the recent events that took place in the Coal Tar industry, such as technological upgradation and new product launches, the report lays stress on the consequences of these events on the market. The market intelligence report talks about the market size, share, value, and production cost analysis over the forecast period 2020-2027. In addition, downstream demand analysis, upstream raw materials, consumption volume, and the market share of all the segments and sub-segments have also been discussed at length in the latest report.
The study dives deep into the profiles of top market players and their key financials. This comprehensive report is not only for business analysts and any existing and new entrant can use it when designing their business strategies.
Key players in the market include Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd., Voestalpine AG, Rain Carbon Inc., Industrial Química del Nalón S.A, DEZA, a. s., Bilbaína de Alquitranes, S.A., Koppers Inc., Nagreeka Hydrocarbons (P) Ltd., Neptune Hydrocarbons Mfg. Pvt. Ltd., and Tar Alliance AM.
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global coal tar market based on type, application, end-use, marketing channel, and region as follows:
- Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2021–-2028)
- Low Temperature Coal Tar
- Medium Temperature Coal Tar
- High Temperature Coal Tar
- Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2021-2028)
- Coal Tar Pitch
- Carbon Black Oil
- Specialty Oils
- End-use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2021–-2028)
- Aluminum Industry
- Roofing
- Tire Industry
- Paint Industry
- Wood Preservation
- Others
- Marketing Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2021–-2028)
- Online
- Offline
- Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
- North America
- S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Sweden
- BENELUX
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of LATAM
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Israel
- Rest of MEA
The research provides answers to the following key questions:
- What is the expected growth rate of the Coal Tar market for the forecast period 2020 – 2027? What is the market size likely to be during the estimated period?
- What are the key driving forces shaping the future of the industry across different countries?
- Who are the prominent market players dominating the Coal Tar market? How have they managed to maintain a competitive edge over their competitors?
- What are the major trends and opportunities responsible for the progress of the Coal Tar market during the estimated period?
- What are the major obstacles hindering the progress of the market worldwide?
