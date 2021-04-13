Bulimia Nervosa Drug Market Analysis By Industry Size, Share, Key Drivers, Growth Factors, Demands, Top Manufacturers-Stryker, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

A new market study is released on Global Bulimia Nervosa Drug Market with data Tables for historical and forecast years represented with Chats & Graphs spread through 350+ Pages with easy to understand detailed analysis. This report contains thorough analysis of market and numerous related factors that range from industry size, share, growth, trends, segmentation, opportunities, challenges, and market revenues to competitive analysis. The study objectives are to present the Bulimia Nervosa Drug development in North America, China, Europe, and South East Asia, Japan as well as in the Globe. Furthermore, it endows with historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. The study highlights detailed assessment of the Market and display market sizing trend by revenue & volume (if applicable), current growth factors, expert opinions, facts, and industry validated market development data. The research study provides estimates for Global Bulimia Nervosa Drug Forecast till 2027.

Global Bulimia Nervosa Drug Market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR of 4.7% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of disorders such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and psychic diseases, unrealistic body type expectations, increased peer pressure coupled with the rise in alcoholism and development in the healthcare expenditure and the government support for the research & development for new and better treatment have fueled the market growth.

Bulimia Nervosa Drug Market Overview:

Bulimia nervosa is a psychological eating disorder characterized by binge eating habit and followed by purging. Patient suffering from bulimia nervosa have regular episodes of binge eating which involves eating large amount of food in a shorter duration of time than a normal person and this is followed by attempt to avoid weight gaining by purging what was consumed by the person by self-induced vomiting, excessive usage of medications such as laxatives and diuretics, excessive fasting, excessive exercise. This type of psychological behavior of binge eating and purging affects the physical and mental well-being of the person. It causes chemical imbalances in the body, damage to the digestive system and heart problems.

According to the article published in University of Rochester Medical Center Rochester, it is estimated 1 to 4 percent of youth population in the United States are diagnosed with bulimia nervosa. This growing incidence of bulimia nervosa worldwide and change in life style and unrealistic body type expectations are the key factors for this market growth. .

Global Bulimia Nervosa Drug Industry Key Segmentation

By Type (Purging Type, Non-Purging Type), Mechanism of Action (Antipsychotics, Antidepressants, Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors)

By Drug Type (Prozac, Zoloft, Celexa, Lexapro and Wellbutrin)

By Therapy Type (Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Interpersonal Psychotherapy)

By Treatment (Medications, Psychotherapy, Nutritional counseling)

By Route of Administration (Oral, Intravenous and Others)

By End- Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others)

List of Companies Profiled in the Bulimia Nervosa Drug Market Report are:

Stryker

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

Penumbra, Inc

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

ALLERGAN

AbbVie Inc

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc

OPIANT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Baxter

Merck & Co

Novo Nordisk A/S

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

….

Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of disorders such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and psychic diseases acts as a driver for this market

Changing lifestyle and unrealistic body type expectations also drives the market growth

Increased peer pressure coupled with the rise in alcoholism also acts as a driver for this market

Development in the healthcare expenditure and the government support for the research & development for new and better treatment have fueled the market growth

Market Restraints

High cost of therapy is hampering the growth of the market

Lack of drugs specific to the treatment of bulimia nervosa can restrict the market growth

Lack of awareness amongst people about this disorder can also hamper the market growth

