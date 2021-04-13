Automotive Valves Market – Future Challenges and Industry Growth Outlook 2021-2028

Automotive Valves Market Outlook – 2027
Automotive valves are multi-purpose devices which are a part of internal combustion engine (ICE) and these are used to control the flow of gas or any fluid material such as liquid & slurries. The performance of various systems such as engine valve & ignition system directly depend on the automotive valves. Furthermore, these valves are mostly found in numerous applications such as petrol & diesel engines, steam engines and cooking & heating appliances. Currently, manufacturers such as Robert Bosch is developing advanced technological automotive valves such as exhaust recirculation control valve, which will significantly increase the efficiency and the performance of the vehicle. Therefore, the growing demand for multi-purposed valves is projected to further boost the automotive valves market.
Market scope and structure analysis:
|Report Metric
|Details
|Market size available for years
|2020–2027
|Base year considered
|2019
|Forecast period
|2021–2027
|Forecast units
|Value (USD)
|Segments covered
|Product Type, Application, Function Type, Vehicle Type, Propulsion and Region
|Regions covered
|North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the U.K., France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and rest of LATAM) and the Middle East & Africa
|Companies covered
|Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, BorgWarner Inc., Schaeffler AG, Eaton, Federal-Mogul Corporation, MAHLE GmbH, Jinan Worldwide Auto-Accessory Limited ICP and Magna International Inc.
COVID-19 scenario Analysis:
- The vendors in valves industry across the globe is being affected severely due to the restrictions on producers as well as the declared lockdowns which in turn is affecting the global automated valves manufacturers worldwide.
- Global automotive valve is an evolving sector which is hampered due to coronavirus, result of which production and installation of automotive valves across the affected countries had been shut down & all operations were disrupted due to the pandemic.
- The pandemic has had a negative impact on the global automotive valves market size for the year 2020 due to failing industry trust, a major deviation is noticed in the growth of automotive valves manufacturers due to coronavirus.
- As the governments all over the world have declared lockdowns over the past few months, the demand and supply cycle of many automotive valves manufacturers is vulnerable.
- Majority of automotive valves manufacturers are facing issues such as closure of factories and unavailability of workforce due to the lockdowns which further affects the production of car as well.
Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis
Increase in vehicle production, government regulations to develop new automotive valves and introduction of advanced technologies such as exhaust recirculation control valve which can significantly increase the performance of the vehicle is driving the growth of the market. However, increasing electrification of vehicles and high cost & fluctuating prices of cylinders are expected to hamper the growth of the market. Contrarily, surge in passenger car production and increase in demand for solenoid valves can be seen as an opportunity for the market investments.
The automotive valves market trends are as follows:
Increase in electrification of vehicles
As per the new government regulations on low-carbon discharge, numerous manufacturers such as Mercedes, BMW, and others are encouraged to produce electric vehicles, which has resulted in decrease in sales of internal combustion engine vehicles. Further, the electrification of vehicles is going to hinder the growth of the automotive valve market as very few valves are installed in electric vehicles when compared with internal combustion engine. Therefore, the electrification of automobiles to meet emission standards will hamper the growth of the automotive valves market.
Key segments covered:
|Segments
|Sub-segments
|Product Type
|
|Application
|
|Function
|
|Vehicle Type
|
|Propulsion
|
|Region
|
Key benefits of the report:
- This study presents the analytical depiction of the valves industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.
- The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with challenges of the automotive valves market.
- The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the automotive valves market growth scenario.
- We can also determine valves will remain a significant revenue shareholder in the global automotive valves market through the predictable future.
Questions answered in the global automotive valves market research report:
- Which are the leading market players active in the automotive valves market?
- What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?
- What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?
- What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?
