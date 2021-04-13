Automotive Keyless Entry Access Systems Market Forecast to 2027 – Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Omron Automotive Electronics Co. Ltd., Atmel Corporation, Alphs Electric Co. Ltd., Calsonic Kansei Corporation and Eyelock Corporation

The automotive industry is experiencing a significant transformation in terms of technologies in the current market scenario. The demand from the customers are constantly changing and to meet the demands, the vehicle manufacturers, automotive component manufacturers and other technological companies are upgrading their systems and technicalities on a regular basis. Presently, the demand for electric car, autonomous cars is growing steeply in the developed countries across the globe.

The automotive keyless entry access system is a totally automated system which contains electronic lock feature. This feature secures the entree of the vehicle without the access of the owner. This factor is helping the automotive keyless entry access systems market to propel. Another factor catalyzing the growth of automotive keyless entry access systems market is the growing demand for connected cars through smartphones and tablets. The integration of IoT with automobiles is expected to drive the automotive market, which is anticipated to simultaneously bolster the demand for automotive keyless entry access systems market.

Major Players in the market are: Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Omron Automotive Electronics Co. Ltd., Atmel Corporation, Alphs Electric Co. Ltd., Calsonic Kansei Corporation and Eyelock Corporation

Global Automotive Keyless Entry Access Systems Vehicle Market: Applications and Types

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type (Passive Keyless Entry (PKE) System and Remote Keyless Entry (RKE) System),Vehicle Type (Light Commercial Vehicle, Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle and Passenger Car); End User (OEMs and Aftermarket); and Geography

