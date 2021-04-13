Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market Forecast to 2027 – Argo AI, Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AAI) GmbH., BrainChip Holdings Ltd., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Nuance Communications, NVIDIA Corporation, Otto Motors (Clearpath Robotics, Tesla

Automotive artificial intelligence is used for improving the efficiency and functionality of vehicles with the integration of advanced technologies. The growing popularity of autonomous vehicles is one of the primary factors driving the growth of the automotive artificial intelligence market. The increasing demand for premium segment vehicles is creating lucrative business opportunities for the players operating in the market to gain a strong customer base and generate more revenues.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Growing adoption of ADAS, government regulations regarding vehicle safety, and rising trends for self-driving vehicles are the major factors that would drive the growth of the automotive artificial intelligence market. However, increasing vehicle costs and data privacy concerns are acting as a major restraining factor in the market. The major challenge faced by automotive manufactures is maintaining the balance between cost and quality.

Major Players in the market are: Argo AI, Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AAI) GmbH., BrainChip Holdings Ltd., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Nuance Communications, NVIDIA Corporation, Otto Motors (Clearpath Robotics, Tesla

Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence Vehicle Market: Applications and Types

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Offering (Hardware, Software); Application (ADAS, Autonomous Vehicles, Manufacturing, Others) and Geography

Note: If you have any requirements regarding report or you want to customize report as per your requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

