Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Market Share, Size, Future Growth, Future Trends, Historical Analysis, Leading Players-Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Neos Therapeutics, Eli Lilly And Company

Global Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Market is expected to rise gradually to an estimated value of USD 17.57 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.7% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 with the annual sales in 2018 accounted for USD 10.46 billion. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing awareness and concerns regarding the health of infants.

Global Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Market Overview:

Attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder is defined as a brain disorder in which the patient is hyperactive, impulsive and lacks attention. The cause of this disorder is not yet known but it is expected that a no. of factors like genes, pre-natal brain injuries, exposure of toxins etc. are responsible for ADHD.

According to National Survey Children Health (NSCH), there were an estimated 6.1 million children reported to be suffering from ADHD, almost more than half of these cases could have been avoided with the availability of proper medical equipment and devices for healthcare procedures. This significant number is expected to act as a driver to the market growth.

The Segments and Sub-Section of Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Market are shown below:

By Drug Type (Stimulants, Non- Stimulants)

By Therapy Type (Behavior Therapy, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Interpersonal Psychotherapy, Family Therapy)

By End- User (Specialty Clinics, Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, e-Commerce)

By Demographic Type (Adult (Aged 18 and above), Children)

List of TOP KEY PLAYERS in Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Market Report are:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Neos Therapeutics

Eli Lilly and Company

Pfizer Inc

Alcobra Ltd.,

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc

.…..

Market Drivers

Increase in focus & advancements in medical field to develop innovative products for ADHD.

Increase in awareness about mental illness among people.

Market Restraints

Strict government & regulatory guidelines, and increase in the cost of the medication may hamper the market.

Limited availability of non-stimulants ADHD drugs will restrain the market.

