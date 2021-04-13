Aircraft Magneto Ignition System Market – 2020-2027 Exhibit a Huge Growth by Profiling Major Companies : Woodward Inc., Meggitt PLC., Transdigm Group Inc., Electroair, G3I, SureFly Partners LTD

Aircraft Magneto Ignition System Market Outlook -2027

The aircraft ignition system is used for creating & supplying electrical spark that ignites the mixture of air & fuel in the aircraft engine’s cylinder. Ignition systems are of two types: magneto-ignition systems and electronic full authority digital engine control (FADEC) systems. The magneto ignition system is an ignition system where magneto is used for the generation of electricity. Modern aircrafts use dual ignition systems. Dual ignition system has increased safety. For instance, the aircraft system can be operated on other system in case of failing of one magneto system, until the aircraft lands safely. Additionally, the use of dual ignition system has also improved combustion of air & fuel mixture, which has resulted in increased efficiency of the aircraft’s engine

Market scope and structure analysis:

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2020–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2021–2027 Forecast units Value (USD) Segments covered Type, Component, Platform, End User, Engine Type, and Region Regions covered North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and rest of LATAM) and The Middle East and Africa Companies covered Woodward Inc., Meggitt PLC., Transdigm Group Inc., Electroair, G3I, SureFly Partners LTD., Champion Aerospace Inc., Sky Dynamics, Unison LLC, and Kelly Aerospace Inc.

COVID-19 Scenario analysis:

Due to COVID-19 situation, the research & development (R&D) in aircraft’s magneto ignition systems has been hampered due to the declared lockdowns and government restrictions on public gatherings.

Revenues of airline companies are expected to decline by 55% in 2020 compared to 2019 because of travel restrictions due to COVID-19 crisis. Such decline in airline companies’ revenue will have direct impact on aircraft magneto ignition system market.

The airline companies can halt their plans of upgrading ignition system on their aircrafts, which may adversely affect the growth of the aircraft ignition system market.

Slowing down of economies of major defence buyer countries due to COVID-19 will impact their defence budget, which will directly affect aircraft magneto ignition system market.

Demand of aircraft magneto ignition systems may rise in near future as the world starts moving toward normalcy, and the travel restrictions are expected to loosen up.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

Technological advancements in aircraft ignition system, rise in demand for aircraft ignition systems in UAVs, and increase in a number of aircraft deliveries are key factors driving the growth of the aircraft ignition system market. However, high maintenance cost of magneto ignition systems hampers the growth of the aircraft magneto ignition system market. Technological enhancements including development of miniaturized ignition systems are opportunistic for the aircraft magneto ignition system market growth.

Increase in a number of aircraft deliveries

Due to rise in air passenger traffic, the demand for commercial aircrafts are continuously increasing. This increase in aircraft demand has enabled aircraft manufacturers to expand their product line. Furthermore, increase in manufacturing of new aircrafts has created demand for aircraft ignition systems. Additionally, due to increment of defence budgets of countries such as China, India, Japan and others the demand for military aircrafts has also been increased. For instance, in 2015, India has issued a tender MMRCA 2.0 for purchasing of 114 fighter aircrafts, which is expected to be final till 2021. Hence, such rise in aircraft deliveries is expected to boost the growth of the global aircraft magneto ignition system market.

Key segments covered:

Segments Sub-segments Type High-Tension Ignition Systems

Low-Tension Ignition Systems Component Transformer Core

Igniters

Contact Breaker

Ignition Switch

Capacitor

Spark Plug

Others Platform Fixed Wing Aircraft Commercial Aviation

Military Aviation

General Aviation Rotary Wing Aircraft Military Helicopters

Civil Helicopters Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) End User Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

Aftermarket Spare Parts

Services Engine Type Turbine Engine Turbofan

Turboprop

Turboshaft

Turbojet (APU) Reciprocating Engine

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the aircraft magneto ignition system industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of global aircraft magneto ignition system market share.

The current market is quantitatively analysed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global aircraft magneto ignition system market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global aircraft magneto ignition system market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in the aircraft magneto ignition system market research report:

Which are the leading market players active in the global aircraft magneto ignition system market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

