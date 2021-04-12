Wood Vinegar Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027
Global Wood Vinegar Market was valued at 4.5 Billion US Dollar in 2019 and expected to grow with a CAGR 7% During forecasting years 2020-2027.Wood vinegar is also known as Pyroligneous acid. It is a dark liquid produced by destructive purification of wood and other plant material. The main components of Wood vinegar are methanol, acetone and acetic acid. Additionally, vinegar contains 80-90% water and about 200 organic compounds. Various types of biomasses are used to produce vinegar such as crops, agriculture residuals and woods. It is a biodegradable which is used for organic farming and also it is a nontoxic material, so it could also be used in animal feeds and agriculture. Moreover, wood vinegar also strengthens the photosynthesis it develops the content of chlorophyll of the plants, and also improves the crop resistance. Increase in demand for wood vinegar in agricultural and animal feed application and stringent regulations regarding the usage of crop protection chemicals are key driven factor of wood vinegar market. For instance, as per the Indian government, food grain production in the country is registered 295.67 million tonnes (2019-2020) which is 10.46 million tonnes higher than the production in 2018-2019 because of organic pesticides (biopesticides) and cumulative rainfall. Despite that, Low Awareness About Wood Vinegar restrain the market growth during forecasting years.
The regional analysis of the Wood Vinegar Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. In which, Latin America, Middle east Africa dominating the Wood Vinegar Market globally owing to increasing demand of wood vinegar in agriculture. However, APAC is recording largest market share during the forecasting years due to the rapidly growing demand biofertilizer and biopesticides.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Pyrolysis Method:
Slow pyrolysis
Fast pyrolysis
Intermediate pyrolysis
By Application:
Agriculture
Animal feed
Food, medicinal, and consumer products
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of LA
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of Global Wood Vinegar Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors