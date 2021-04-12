Wood Vinegar Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

Global Wood Vinegar Market was valued at 4.5 Billion US Dollar in 2019 and expected to grow with a CAGR 7% During forecasting years 2020-2027.Wood vinegar is also known as Pyroligneous acid. It is a dark liquid produced by destructive purification of wood and other plant material. The main components of Wood vinegar are methanol, acetone and acetic acid. Additionally, vinegar contains 80-90% water and about 200 organic compounds. Various types of biomasses are used to produce vinegar such as crops, agriculture residuals and woods. It is a biodegradable which is used for organic farming and also it is a nontoxic material, so it could also be used in animal feeds and agriculture. Moreover, wood vinegar also strengthens the photosynthesis it develops the content of chlorophyll of the plants, and also improves the crop resistance. Increase in demand for wood vinegar in agricultural and animal feed application and stringent regulations regarding the usage of crop protection chemicals are key driven factor of wood vinegar market. For instance, as per the Indian government, food grain production in the country is registered 295.67 million tonnes (2019-2020) which is 10.46 million tonnes higher than the production in 2018-2019 because of organic pesticides (biopesticides) and cumulative rainfall. Despite that, Low Awareness About Wood Vinegar restrain the market growth during forecasting years.

The regional analysis of the Wood Vinegar Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. In which, Latin America, Middle east Africa dominating the Wood Vinegar Market globally owing to increasing demand of wood vinegar in agriculture. However, APAC is recording largest market share during the forecasting years due to the rapidly growing demand biofertilizer and biopesticides.

Key Players in Global Wood Vinegar Market

TAGROW CO., LTD.

Ace (Singapore) Pte Ltd

Sane Shell Carbon

Shandong Toroyal Group

New Life Agro

Applied Gaia Corporation

Dongying Runyi Biological Technology Co., Ltd.

DOI & CO., LTD.

Nettenergy BV

Penta Manufacturer

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Pyrolysis Method:

Slow pyrolysis

Fast pyrolysis

Intermediate pyrolysis

By Application:

Agriculture

Animal feed

Food, medicinal, and consumer products

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of LA

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of Global Wood Vinegar Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors