United States Recovery Drinks Market Status, Growing Demands and Business Opportunities 2021 to 2025- Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Glanbia plc, Abbott Nutrition, Energy Lab Nutrition

United States Recovery Drinks Market 2021-2025 is a comprehensive report which provides a detailed overview of the major driver, opportunities, challenges, current market trends and strategies impacting the United States Recovery Drinks market in conjunction with calculation and forecast of size, share, and growth rate analysis. Combining the analysis capabilities and knowledge integration with the relevant findings, the report has foretold the robust future growth of the Recovery Drinks market all told its geographical and merchandise segments.

The United States recovery drinks market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.72% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

The United States Recovery Drinks market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Glanbia plc, Abbott Nutrition, Energy Lab Nutrition, Kill Cliff, Danone SA, Fluid Sports Nutrition among others.

Market Scope:

– Growing adoption of recovery drinks by lifestyle users and casual users, owing to the rise in the importance of pre-workout and post-workout supplements, has led to the development of the market studied over the past few years in the country. American consumers are open to supplementation and are investing massively on fitness.

– The growing demand for clean-label products has enhanced the focus of the companies operating in the market to develop products based on consumer requirements.

Key Market Trends:

Growing Physical Activity Participation Rate, Coupled With Marketing Campaigns

The growing physical activity participation rate across the country has been increasing significantly from the past few years, supported by various government policies and development programs. According to the Physical Activity Council (PAC), the number of participants engaged in sport, fitness and recreational activities increased by 1.6 million in 2018 compared to the previous year. R&D and advertisements/promotions are driving the overall recovery drinks market. Key players are investing in these factors to influence the consumer purchasing decision and increase the popularity of products in the retail landscape. Thus, the growing physical activity participation rate and various marketing campaigns by the key players of the United States market are projected to boost the sales of recovery drinks in the country.

