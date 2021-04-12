Syntactic Foam Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

Global Syntactic Foam market is valued at approximately USD 125.5 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.2 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Syntactic Foams are composite materials that are synthesized along with hollow spheres by filling matrix materials. Matrix materials include metal matrix, polymer matrix and ceramic matrix, while cenospheres, micro balloons, and many others are found in hollow spheres. The addition of these hollow particles results in enhanced foam properties, such as lower density, higher specific strength, lower thermal expansion coefficient, and, in some cases, radar or ultrasonic transparency. The properties of these foams depend largely on the nature of the materials of the matrix. During the forecast period, factors such as growing deep-water oil and gas production, especially in the Gulf of Mexico and the North Sea, improved profitability of deep water and ultra-deep water projects and tightening the supply-demand gap are expected to drive the market Because of the forthcoming deepwater exploration and production projects in countries such as Brazil, Guyana, Nigeria, and others, deepwater oil and gas projects are expected to increase in the coming years. Global deepwater investment has risen from 2014 to 2018 and regions such as Brazil, the U.S. Gulf of Mexico (GoM), Norway, Angola, and Nigeria account for a substantial amount of this capital expenditure, respectively, with the highest regional growth projected for West Africa. Together, Brazil and the United States accounted for more than 90% of ultra-deepwater production worldwide in 2018. Brazil is a world leader in the development of deepwater and ultra-deepwater projects, according to the EIA. By 2025, the Santos basin in Brazil and the Stabroek block in Guyana will add more than 2.5 million barrels per day of oil production. The change in government policies in recent years, such as liberal policies is expected to increase the market growth. However, Crude oil price fluctuations have a direct effect on the number of oil and gas projects, resulting in project shelving or delays, it may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Syntactic Foam market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to factors such as the increasingly growing use of syntactic foam in the marine and subsea and sports and leisure industries have resulted in increased demand in the North American area for syntactic foam. Whereas Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027, due to rising industries regarding synthetic foam across APAC.

Major market player included in this report are:

Trelleborg

Engineered Syntactic Systems

Diab International AB

SynFoam

Floatex

ALSEAMAR

Deepwater Buoyanc

CMT Materials

Advanced Insulation

FTI

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Macro-Sphere

Micro-Sphere

By Matrix Type:

Metal Matrix

Polymer Matrix

Ceramic Matrix

By Chemistry:

Epoxy

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027.

Target Audience of the Global Syntactic Foam market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors