Soybean Oil-Based Lubricant Market 2020-2028: Global Key Players – ADM, CARGILL, INCORPORATED, GEMTEK TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD., BIOBLEND RENEWABLE RESOURCES

The soybean oil-based lubricant market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of approximately 6.60% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 2.65 million by 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on soybean oil-based lubricant market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The rising environmental concerns towards reducing greenhouse emissions are escalating the growth of soybean oil-based lubricant market.

Soybean oil is utilized by manufacturers to produce various different products such as lubricants, plastic molded parts, foams, films, lubricants, composites and packaging among others that traditionally use a petroleum base. Soybean oil is still emerging in after several technological advancements and possesses definite potential to replace petroleum-based ingredients with those from soy. Soybean oil such as bio-based lubricants and industrial fluids are gaining popularity as they include motor and penetrating oils, hydraulic and transmission fluids to greases and fuel additives.

On the other hand, high cost associated with the bio-based lubricants compared to chemical-based counterparts and availability of oilseeds and biomass as raw materials for the production of bio-based lubricants are factors expected to obstruct the soybean oil-based lubricant market growth. The rise in concerns regarding the predominant consumption of soy and its derivatives in the food and beverage industry is projected to challenge the soybean oil-based lubricant market in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Major Industry Players

The major players covered in the soybean oil-based lubricant market report are ADM, Cargill, Incorporated, Gemtek Technology Co., Ltd., BioBlend Renewable Resources, LLC, CHS INC, Cortec Corporation, Renewable Lubricants, Elevance Renewable Sciences, Plews, Inc., Environmental Lubricants Manufacturing, Inc., Biosynthetic Technologies, ChemPoint, Linnaeus Plant Sciences, Bayer AG, Pioneer, Arkema, Dow, ADEKA CORPORATION among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

North America dominates the soybean oil-based lubricant market due to the implementation of stringent regulations related to the use of plant-based oil lubricants and favorable policies for encouraging plant-based oil lubricants in the region.

Global Soybean Oil-Based Lubricant Market Scope and Market Size

The soybean oil-based lubricant market is segmented on the basis of product, type and applications. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product, the soybean oil-based lubricant market is segmented into type I and type II.

On the basis of type, the soybean oil-based lubricant market is segmented into epoxidation method, hydrogenated method, and transesterification method.

On the basis of applications, the soybean oil-based lubricant market is segmented into engine oils, metalworking fluids, process oils, hydraulic fluids, food grade lubricants and others.

Based on regions, the Soybean Oil-Based Lubricant Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

