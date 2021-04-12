Residential Used Water Meters Market Size, Share, Growth Survey 2020 to 2027 and Industry Analysis Report

Global Market Monitor recently published a market research report on Residential Used Water Meters, which studied Residential Used Water Meters industry outlook, competitive situation, regional market analysis, type & application segment analysis, and market trend forecast by 2027.

A water meter is a device that is used to measure the volume of water used by residential and commercial building that is supplied with water by a public water supply system. They can also be used at a well, water source or water system to determine the flow of water via a specific portion of the system. Some water meters measure water in gallons while others measure in cubic feet. This industry is highly fragmented. Most companies are small except for a few large companies. These small businesses have different levels of technical management and production management. Especially in China, there are as many as 600 production companies in the water meter industry in China, with low industry concentration and fierce competition. And many small companies blindly imitate the products of large enterprises. In the competition, these companies often occupy the market by low prices. Water Meter industry concentration is too low, which can only rely on increasing the supervision of product quality and relying on the continuous purification of the market to gradually solve. With the continuous development of key enterprises in the industry, some small enterprises will gradually withdraw from the Water Meter market.followed by Itron and Elster (Honeywell). According to study, there are two types of Water Meter, including Smart Water Meter and Mechanical Water Meter. This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of Residential Used Water Meters, presents the global Residential Used Water Meters market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, and forecast to 2025. In terms of production side, this report researches the Residential Used Water Meters capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Residential Used Water Meters by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc.

Key global participants in the Residential Used Water Meters market include:

SUNTRONT Technology

Lianyungang Water Meter Co., Ltd.

Shanchuan Group

Badger Meter Inc

Itron

B METERS s.r.l.

Ningbo Water Meter Co., Ltd

Sensus Metering

China Minsen Metet Co., Ltd

Beijing Huiyi

Chongqing Smart Water Meter Group

Hunan Changde Water Meter Manufacture Co., Ltd.

Elster (Honeywell)

Shenzhen Huaxu

Donghai Group

Hangzhou Jingda Electronic Co., Ltd.

LianLi Water Meter

Integrated Electronic Systems Lab Co., Ltd.

Neptune Technology Group (Roper Industries)

Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG

Kamstrup Water Metering

Zenner International GmbH & Co. KG

Mueller Water Products

Residential Used Water Meters End-users:

City

Rural

Residential Used Water Meters Market: Type Outlook

Mechanical Water Meter

Smart Water Meter

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Residential Used Water Meters Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Residential Used Water Meters Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Residential Used Water Meters Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Residential Used Water Meters Market in Major Countries

7 North America Residential Used Water Meters Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Residential Used Water Meters Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Residential Used Water Meters Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Residential Used Water Meters Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Major countries of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world are all exhaustive analyzed in the report. Apart from this, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.

Report Key Audience

Residential Used Water Meters manufacturers

Downstream vendors and end-users

Traders, distributors, and resellers of Residential Used Water Meters

Residential Used Water Meters industry associations and research organizations

Product managers, Residential Used Water Meters industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market Research and consulting firms

Residential Used Water Meters Report Provide:

Potential opportunities and challenges analysis in Residential Used Water Meters market.

Current and future market outlook in the developed and emerging regional markets.

Detailed analysis of the segment that is expected to dominate the market.

Regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

Comprehensive & in-depth research and after-sales warranty by Global Market Monitor.

Analysis of Influences of COVID-19 to the present and future Residential Used Water Meters market and related industry.

