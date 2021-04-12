Research and Technological Innovations to Bolster Developments in Connected Bottles Market

Marketers use data to understand their customers more. Pernod Ricard, a French beverage company, has added a new tactic to add data tracking capabilities via connected bottles. Authentication and social engagement are the strongest business cases that surround the wine and spirits industry, due to which, there is increasing acceptance of connected bottles.

Click Here To get a Sample (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures)

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4135

The global connected bottles market is expected to burgeon, owing to several beverage companies that are looking forward to news ways of marketing their products and connect directly to consumers for further campaigns. Connected bottles consist of NFC connected closures, allowing producers and companies to establish a one-on-one relationship with consumers.

With currently over 1.5 billion smartphone users with NFC capability, NFC-enabled smart packaging can be used to deliver several personalized experiences that customers demand, featuring product information, promotional offers, videos, how-to-guides, and reordering reminders available with the simple tap of a smartphone. People who would benefit from this type of devices are those that want to keep track of how much water they consume, such as outdoor workers and those prone to dehydration.

Connected Bottles Market: Dynamics

The development of printing electronics and RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) technology is the major driver that is expected to boost the connected bottles market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029. With the growing urban population and rapidly changing lifestyle trends around the globe, the demand for connected bottles is increasing.

With the help of connected bottles, beverage manufacturers and marketers are looking forward to innovative smart packaging solutions, allowing them to connect to their customers. The selling of counterfeit alcohol, today, is a US$ 3 billion industry, and for every dollar of fake wine sold, premium alcohol companies are losing business. While there remains no single layer solution, connected bottles prove to be a promising way of protecting customers who pay a premium price.

The connected bottles market is expected to grow further with the exploration of nanotechnology into several food and beverage applications. However, the excessive investment required for research and development activities, security issues, and fabricating sensors that are compatible with current connected bottle standards, could slow the growth trend for the connected bottles market.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4135

Connected Bottles Market: Segmentation

The connected bottles market can be segmented on the basis of functionality and technology.

On the basis of functionality, the connected bottles market can be segmented into:

Communication

Convenience

On the basis of technology, the connected bottles market can be segmented into:

Bar Code

2D Matrix Code

Quick Response Code

Connected Bottles Market: Regional Overview

In North America, the demand for connected bottles is growing in the U.S with the growing demand for luxury alcohol beverages, due to the presence of top brands in the country. The arrival of several other major wine, cognac and Armagnac brands have augmented the demand for connected bottles among consumers in the U.S. The connected bottles market is expected to grow in several other regions such as Europe, after Pernod Ricard deployed more than 300,000 connected bottles as part of its ‘Because Summer’ campaign.

Connected Bottles Market: Key Players

The connected bottles market is characterized by the presence of a small number of players who are focused on developing new and innovative ways to market the connected bottles technology to the leaders of the spirits and beverages market.

Some of the key players in the connected bottles market are Guala Closures Group and Sharp End Agency.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the connected bottles market, and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry validated market data. It also includes projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report of the connected bottles market provides analysis and information according to the different market segments such as functionality, technology, and region.

Navigate Here to get a TOC of the Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=4135

The connected bottles market report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments of the Connected Bottles Market

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends / Issues / Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Technology in the Connected Bottles Market

Value Chain of the Connected Bottles Market

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S, Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Rest of Europe)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Rest of South Asia)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Northern Africa, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Rest of MEA)

The connected bottles market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and competitive assessment industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report for the connected bottles market provides an in depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

About Fact.MR:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: [email protected]